India must address its lack of ethics

Ethics have always been absent in Indian society. To prevent another humanitarian crisis, it must address that fundamental problem, writes Ankita Mukhopadhyay.

An ethics system that has consistently failed us



People — many without masks — shop at a vegetable market in Mumbai. India has been struggling to contain a massive coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 24 million infections recorded to date. The country has logged around 260,000 deaths linked to the virus. According to medical experts, these numbers are vastly underreported.

