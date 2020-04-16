What's new

India: Muslim Woman Converts to Hinduism to Marry a Hindu who Kills Her After a Fight

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,207
3
3,930
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Hindus are doing love Jihad to rape and kill Muslim women... New love jihad laws to the rescue! Oh wait, that's for Muslim men only.
 
Old School

Old School

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2010
2,478
1
3,180
Many young muslim(desi) girls get attracted to alternative lifestyles for some years and those guys who pick them up usually pose as agnostics/atheists/communists which they are obviously not. I have seen many such cases specially, in the US. In most cases , these relationships don't last long as reality steps in.
 
P

pakpride00090

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
2,120
-1
4,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Old School said:
Many young muslim(desi) girls get attracted to alternative lifestyles for some years and those guys who pick them up usually pose as agnostics/atheists/communists which they are obviously not. I have seen many such cases specially, in the US. In most cases , these relationships don't last long as reality steps in.
Click to expand...
Yup..These stupid girls want to experience alternate lifestyle to Islam and think love will conquer all..

Reality sets in pretty quick the boy she thought was going to be her everything turns out to be something else.

Also , the biggest reason these girls start to regret their decision is because they later realize how far away from islam they have become by commiting all those sins. Unfortunately, their way back is not so easy and without consequences.
Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1375793119711531010

This is what we call as "Yahan bhi zaleel. Aur wahan bhi"
Click to expand...
Parents should have taught her that marrying a piss drinker is far worse sin than anything , especially people who worship hundreds of mutant freaks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
1K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
O
'Honour' crimes in India: An assault on women's autonomy
Replies
1
Views
254
El Sidd
El Sidd
Rusty
‘We don’t have any fear’: India’s angry young men and its lynch mob crisis
Replies
1
Views
331
Avicenna
Avicenna
Sully3
‘We don’t have any fear’: India’s angry young men and its lynch mob crisis - The Washington Post
Replies
12
Views
610
T-Rex
T-Rex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom