Muslim man beaten up for attempting to marry Hindu woman in Ghaziabad



A Muslim youth was beaten up by members of a right-wing Hindu organisation on Monday afternoon at a Ghaziabad court for attempting to marry a Hindu woman.



A video of the assault on the court premises has gone viral on social media.



Police says Sahil, a native of Bhopal, who works at a company in Noida met Preeti Singh, a native of Bijnore district in Western UP, who also works in the same company. “After they fell in love, they decided to marry as their parents were not agreeing. The girl is a Rajput by caste and the man was Muslim. The couple wanted to register their marriage at Ghaziabad court as a friend told that it is safe and easy process there,” a police official said.



On Monday, the couple had reached the Ghaziabad court to meet an advocate to get married. Even as they were discussing about the procedure, a crowd barged into the advocate’s chamber and started a scuffle with the man. Police reached the spot in a few minutes and then brought the couple to the Sihani Gate police station.The couple refused to register any complaint but a police official registered a case against the unknown persons under his own complaint.“We have registered a FIR against unknown people under IPC section 147 (rioting), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Sihani Gate police station,” a police official said.