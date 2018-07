Man lynched by mob in Alwar over alleged cow smuggling



Even as the government is facing the heat over rise in number of lynching incidents in parts of the country, a 28-year-old man has reportedly been beaten to death in Alwar in Rajasthan. The man was allegedly smuggling cows when he was apprehended by the crowd and beaten up mercilessly.



The police later reached the spot and rushed the man to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident occurred in Ramgarh area of Alwar on Friday night.



The body of the deceased, identified as Akbar Khan, was moved to Alwar mortuary and later sent for post-mortem. The autopsy report is awaited.