India mulling withdrawal of Army from KASHMIR !

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627559054624100357

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627555123571593219

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627558536615190528

www.timesnownews.com

India considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland 3.5 years after removing Article 370

A proposal to totally remove the Indian Army from the Valley hinterland is currently being discussed, three and a half years after the Union government removed the special status provided to Jammu and Kashmir in response to the deployment of substantial additional troops
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1627553823177728001


good move, keep them at the borders and in their barracks

besides, AFSPA isn't going anywhere

jawan and officers tainaat rahe hamesha, bas
 
It was happening since 2016, however wani execution delayed the process. Army is now replaced with Central forces.

AFSPA covers Army only, Central forces unless specified are under police rules.
 
If this occurs, nothing will be better than this news in the recent past decades.

But what can we do about employees who are being paid to try to develop Harden?

Once made, the decision will benefit the people of Kashmir.
They must seize the opportunity to foster an environment for the young people and future generations.

Only Modi and the BJP have the courage to make such bold decisions; the Congress does not.
 
In all of J&K, the Army maintains a strength of about 1.3 lakh people, of whom about 80,000 are stationed on the border, according to officials. The Rashtriya Rifles are in charge of carrying out counterterrorism operations in Kashmir's countryside, which entails 40,000–45,000 soldiers.

And people say, 7-8 lacs Indian army.
 
Very soon we will deploy some regiment of CISF to mine lithium out of J&K.
 
All courtesy of emasculated colonial sepoys of GHQ Pindi who sold Kashmir out first during Mushy the fake commando's time and now under this latest exponent of colonial slavery Mir Bajwa...
 

