India: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in washroom of Delhi school, police launch probe

Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
New Delhi, India | Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 17:57 (IST)

Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police and principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya on Thursday (October 6) over an alleged gang rape of a minor student within the school premises in New Delhi.

As quoted by news agencies, police officials said that an 11-year-old student was allegedly raped by two seniors studying in Class 11 and 12. The horrible incident happened in the school's washroom. A case has been registered.

The alleged incident had taken place in July, but has been highlighted as a "serious matter" by DCW only after the victim approached police on Tuesday.

Demanding strict action, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said: "We have received a very serious case of gang rape with an 11-year-old student inside a school in Delhi."

She added, "The girl has alleged that her school teacher tried to hush up the matter. It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital. Also, an enquiry into the role of school authorities must be conducted on the issue."

DCW said that the incident happened when the minor girl was going to her classroom. She collided with the boys which apparently led to the alleged rape.

A DCW statement read: "She said that she apologised to the boys but they started abusing her and took her inside a toilet. She alleged that the boys locked the toilet door from inside and raped her. She stated that when she informed the incident to a teacher, she was told that the boys have been expelled and the matter was allegedly hushed up."

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) officials said that the victim or her parents never reported the incident to the principal. They got to know about it when police started the investigation.

It is understood that the school authorities were asked why the incident was not reported to the police.

For the unversed, KVS is an autonomous body under India's ministry of education and oversees over 1,200 institutions across 25 regions in the country.

KVS officials said no complaint regarding the matter was received by the school authorities. "The regional office of KVS is investigating the issue. The girl or her parents did not report the incident to the principal. The issue was also not raised at the parent-teacher meeting held after the incident," a senior KVS official said.

Police said that the teaching staff and suspected students are being interrogated on the basis of the victim's statement.

India: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in washroom of Delhi school, police launch probe

The alleged incident had taken place in July, and has been highlighted as serious matter by DCW only after the victim approached police on Tuesday
Apr 1, 2022
Just Google rape and India... These pajeets are raping with impunity.
I had glimpse over some news that emerged from that mordor of country and that is enough for me. Depraved society beyond capacity for repair.
 

