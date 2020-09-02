What's new

India might have been source of Covid19

H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
9,898
-19
14,745
Country
China
Location
Singapore
amp.scmp.com

Coronavirus was on many continents before Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says

Chinese research says a strain can be traced to eight countries before the Wuhan outbreak, and first human transmission may have been on Indian subcontinent.
amp.scmp.com amp.scmp.com

Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says
  • Paper by Chinese researchers says a strain can be traced to eight countries from four continents before the Wuhan outbreak
  • First human transmission may have occurred on the Indian subcontinent, it says – but other scientists question the finding
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

R
Is Wudu the Secret of Pakistan's Success Against COVID19?
Replies
8
Views
382
RiazHaq
R
beijingwalker
Moscow assures support to India amidst stand off with China
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
Slick
S
M
A Comparison On Responses To Covid 19 Among Pakistan/Bangladesh/India/ Srilanka
2
Replies
16
Views
880
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM
R
Renewable Energy in Pakistan: 15.2% of Households Use Solar
Replies
3
Views
521
RiazHaq
R
AsianLion
At MIT: Pakistani & Indian Researchers jointly provide the famous research paper on Cornavirus
2
Replies
18
Views
621
Baby Leone
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom