India might have been source of Covid19

Coronavirus was on many continents before Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says
Chinese research says a strain can be traced to eight countries before the Wuhan outbreak, and first human transmission may have been on Indian subcontinent.
amp.scmp.com
Wuhan outbreak, Chinese team says
- Paper by Chinese researchers says a strain can be traced to eight countries from four continents before the Wuhan outbreak
- First human transmission may have occurred on the Indian subcontinent, it says – but other scientists question the finding