India: Micron Announces $2.75 billion Semiconductor OSAT Facility in Gujarat

https://investors.micron.com/news-releases/news-release-details/micron-announces-new-semiconductor-assembly-and-test-facility
Micron’s investment a big milestone in India semiconductor roadmap: Chandrashekhar
Micron on Thursday confirmed semiconductor assembly, testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat where it will invest $825 million in two phases of the project, with total investment of $2.75 billion including government incentives under PLI scheme
www.livemint.com