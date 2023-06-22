What's new

India: Micron Announces $2.75 billion Semiconductor OSAT Facility in Gujarat

1687448092463.png

1687448026816.png

1687448063818.png




www.livemint.com

Micron’s investment a big milestone in India semiconductor roadmap: Chandrashekhar

Micron on Thursday confirmed semiconductor assembly, testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat where it will invest $825 million in two phases of the project, with total investment of $2.75 billion including government incentives under PLI scheme
www.livemint.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671851730898657281
 

