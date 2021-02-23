What's new

India merge with China?

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
bshifter said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396494574172786693

An Indian suggest we form a confederation, no thank you we pass we rather nuke you out of existence than to merge with India.
The potential of Turning the clean rivers of China into another Ganga river? I think any Chinese will say pass on that front alone...

Hack.. As A human I wouldn't allow that to happen to Chinese rivers as part of the world eco-system safety and protection..
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

Jun 5, 2018
bshifter said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396494574172786693

An Indian suggest we form a confederation, no thank you we pass we rather nuke you out of existence than to merge with India.
While you're at it, I'll also bring forth posts by my fellow countrymen claiming the moon. Since you're paying attention to random postings might as well give those their due attention.

Apparently, anything anyone says online is considered national policy by the esteemed members here, the logic or reasoning behind that is unlocked only at the higher IQ stages, us poor mortals can only aspire for such big brains.

Do you guys get paid by the post or the content, cause if its by the content you're going to go hungry mate.
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
dbc said:
no... please merge ..super power India + super power China = hyper galactic powa...
I have an offer you can't refuse... You must host the ganga river it will be relocated to the US and then the merge can occur but it all hangs on Ganga rivers outcome (It is covid infected with mild symtoms)
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

May 21, 2006
I think Pakistan is poor but China's most trusted partner. Why would China merge with India, will be massive liability of China... through Pakistan, clear straight access to European, African, and Middle Eastern markets.
 
