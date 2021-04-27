India: Medical supplies pour in as a surge of infections pushed the Covid-19 death toll towards 200,000.

Medical supplies pour into India as Covid-19 deaths near 200,000 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution amid the “storm” of infections.

Much needed medical supplies poured into India on Tuesday as overrun hospitals turned away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies and a surge of infections pushed the Covid-19 death toll towards 200,000.A shipment of medical supplies from Britain, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived in Delhi early on Tuesday, Reuters partner ANI reported.France is also sending oxygen generators that can provide year-long oxygen for 250 beds, the embassy said.The first “Oxygen Express” train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas from the eastern state of Chhattisgarh also reached the national capital early Tuesday.But the crisis in the metropolis of 20 million people, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, continued unabated.Dr K. Preetham, chief of medical administration at Delhi's Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said the scarcity of oxygen was the main concern.