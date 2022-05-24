India: Media Freedom Under Threat, Suppression of Critics

RSS is a organization of Brahmins and other upper castes, BJP political wing of RSS. These government officials are mostly Brahmins and upper castes, now they have a government that doesn't follow constitution and gets in their way.What this attack on Press indicates is that Brahmin and upper caste are very concerned about the kind of news that gets out of India or reaching other populace. News of their oppressions on muslims, dalits and other minorities reaching other Islamic and Christian countries, and some retaliation against Brahmins, uppercastes , and/or their businesses. Or such news reaching OBC SC ST nationally, and BJP suffering in elections.