What's new

India may send troops to fight in yemen

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

Qutb-ud-din Aybak

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 22, 2015
6,925
1
7,885
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The article suggest few things.
1) India KSA, UAE joint exercises
2) India missiles exports to gulf countries
3) Indian forces protecting KSA.
4) India sending troops to fight in Yemen.
5) India had started military diplomacy against Pakistan in Arab world.

Number 3 looks like fake to me due to multiple reasons.
www.wionews.com

Indian Army General Naravane's Saudi visit sheds light on Pak's break-up with Arab world

Pakistan has been slowly slipping from the good books of the Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia — the de facto leader of the Islamic world. This can be proved through the dissection of two high-profile and very similar visits that stand as proof of the Saudi-Pakistan breakup that also...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
bahadur

bahadur

BANNED
Jul 27, 2020
749
-7
289
Country
Nepal
Location
India
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
The article suggest few things.
1) India KSA, UAE joint exercises
2) India missiles exports to gulf countries
3) Indian forces protecting KSA.
4) India sending troops to fight in Yemen.
5) India had started military diplomacy against Pakistan in Arab world.

Number 3 looks like fake to me due to multiple reasons.
www.wionews.com

Indian Army General Naravane's Saudi visit sheds light on Pak's break-up with Arab world

Pakistan has been slowly slipping from the good books of the Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia — the de facto leader of the Islamic world. This can be proved through the dissection of two high-profile and very similar visits that stand as proof of the Saudi-Pakistan breakup that also...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
Click to expand...
very good news .
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,566
-21
23,125
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Great let them send Hindus to die for the Arabs as cannon fodder

As long as PAKISTAN dosent

If anything we should find a way to hit them there
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,252
2
4,078
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
The article suggest few things.
1) India KSA, UAE joint exercises
2) India missiles exports to gulf countries
3) Indian forces protecting KSA.
4) India sending troops to fight in Yemen.
5) India had started military diplomacy against Pakistan in Arab world.

Number 3 looks like fake to me due to multiple reasons.
www.wionews.com

Indian Army General Naravane's Saudi visit sheds light on Pak's break-up with Arab world

Pakistan has been slowly slipping from the good books of the Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia — the de facto leader of the Islamic world. This can be proved through the dissection of two high-profile and very similar visits that stand as proof of the Saudi-Pakistan breakup that also...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
Click to expand...
Highly unlikely India will send troops to Yemen. Article is fake news.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,092
-7
2,020
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Qutb-ud-din Aybak said:
The article suggest few things.
1) India KSA, UAE joint exercises
2) India missiles exports to gulf countries
3) Indian forces protecting KSA.
4) India sending troops to fight in Yemen.
5) India had started military diplomacy against Pakistan in Arab world.

Number 3 looks like fake to me due to multiple reasons.
www.wionews.com

Indian Army General Naravane's Saudi visit sheds light on Pak's break-up with Arab world

Pakistan has been slowly slipping from the good books of the Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia — the de facto leader of the Islamic world. This can be proved through the dissection of two high-profile and very similar visits that stand as proof of the Saudi-Pakistan breakup that also...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
Click to expand...
horseshit another indian made up invention. Trash reports and India a match made in heaven
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,769
36
17,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Does nobody verify news sources any more?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WION_(TV_channel) -

WION (World is One News) is an international English language news-based pay television channel in India that is owned by Essel Group. It is part of the Zee Media network of channels. The channel reports global news and issues.[1][2] Its website was launched on 15 June 2016[3] and the TV channel on 15 August 2016 as a free-to-air satellite service in many countries.[4][5]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Essel_Group -

Essel Group (alternatively referred to as the Zee Group[2]) is an Indian conglomerate holding company and corporate promoter headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.[3] The company has had business interests in mass media, broadcasting infrastructure and packaging. It operates the subsidiaries of Zee Media Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dish TV and Siti Networks.[4][5] The group has been reported to be encumbered with severe debt; a Businessworld article described the company as debt-ridden.[6] As a result, it has conducted several assets sale including the sale of Essel Propack and stake sales of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.[6][7] Founded in 1926 as the Messrs Ramgopal Indraprasad by Jagannath Goenka, the company was expanded and converted into the Essel Group of Industries by the his grandson, Subhash Chandra.[8] Chandra is part of the Goenka (Goel) family which owns and operates the group, he is also the chairman of the company and a Bharatiya Janata Party backed member of the Rajya Sabha.[9]

=========

Next we will have threads on what my neighbours dg barked about.
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,181
-50
1,045
Country
India
Location
India
hussain0216 said:
Great let them send Hindus to die for the Arabs as cannon fodder

As long as PAKISTAN dosent

If anything we should find a way to hit them there
Click to expand...
Indian army has muslims, christians, Sikhs and Parsis and Jews too, and that too in large numbers. We are not like pakistan where if a Hindu or sikh joins army it becomes a news.
And India will never send it's army to fight in Arab.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,151
3
6,149
Country
China
Location
China
These news can not be seen, and there are too many false news now.

Dog Bites man is not news, man bites dog is.

Find a picture and make a story.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,092
-7
2,020
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
313ghazi said:
Does nobody verify news sources any more?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WION_(TV_channel) -

WION (World is One News) is an international English language news-based pay television channel in India that is owned by Essel Group. It is part of the Zee Media network of channels. The channel reports global news and issues.[1][2] Its website was launched on 15 June 2016[3] and the TV channel on 15 August 2016 as a free-to-air satellite service in many countries.[4][5]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Essel_Group -

Essel Group (alternatively referred to as the Zee Group[2]) is an Indian conglomerate holding company and corporate promoter headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.[3] The company has had business interests in mass media, broadcasting infrastructure and packaging. It operates the subsidiaries of Zee Media Corporation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dish TV and Siti Networks.[4][5] The group has been reported to be encumbered with severe debt; a Businessworld article described the company as debt-ridden.[6] As a result, it has conducted several assets sale including the sale of Essel Propack and stake sales of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.[6][7] Founded in 1926 as the Messrs Ramgopal Indraprasad by Jagannath Goenka, the company was expanded and converted into the Essel Group of Industries by the his grandson, Subhash Chandra.[8] Chandra is part of the Goenka (Goel) family which owns and operates the group, he is also the chairman of the company and a Bharatiya Janata Party backed member of the Rajya Sabha.[9]

=========

Next we will have threads on what my neighbours dg barked about.
Click to expand...
That site should be banned on PDF. It is a tabloid
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,566
-21
23,125
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Capt. Karnage said:
Indian army has muslims, christians, Sikhs and Parsis and Jews too, and that too in large numbers. We are not like pakistan where if a Hindu or sikh joins army it becomes a news.
And India will never send it's army to fight in Arab.
Click to expand...

India like it's state is becoming increasingly hindutva extremist

All minorities but especially Indian Muslims will not go into a organisation full of hindutva bakhts
 
Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,181
-50
1,045
Country
India
Location
India
hussain0216 said:
India like it's state is becoming increasingly hindutva extremist

All minorities but especially Indian Muslims will not go into a organisation full of hindutva bakhts
Click to expand...
Lol, dude what are you smoking? Even muslims from the state of Kashmir are joining the armed forces in large numbers let alone those in rest of the states.
 
خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

FULL MEMBER
Jul 7, 2014
1,645
0
2,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wion ?? Owned by Zee Network ?? The same network which is pro RSS/Bjp & Hindutva dumbb heads :lol: this channel post so much gibberish on YouTube & even delete comments of anyone who says something against mighty india or troll the Bhakts (hindutva zombiea) lmao

Wion English & Zee news Hindi is favorite channel of hindutvas.

Just like a fox news (USA) which is pro Republicans hence the more following it has amongst Conservatives.

Wion is all about posting imaginary indian stuff, they should focus more on writing scripts for Bollywood movies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

The Ronin
Bangladesh continues leading the way
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
bluesky
B
xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
534
xyx007
xyx007
xeuss
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
2
Views
1K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
insight-out
Don't underestimate Pakistan's relationship with Iran - TRT World
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
VCheng
VCheng
TaiShang
America’s Empire Isn't Just Immoral -- It's Unsustainable
Replies
4
Views
393
T-Rex
T-Rex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom