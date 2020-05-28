India may send troops to fight in yemen

Qutb-ud-din Aybak
The article suggest few things.
1) India KSA, UAE joint exercises
2) India missiles exports to gulf countries
3) Indian forces protecting KSA.
4) India sending troops to fight in Yemen.
5) India had started military diplomacy against Pakistan in Arab world.
Number 3 looks like fake to me due to multiple reasons.
