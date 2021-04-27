What's new

India May See 5 Lakh Cases, 3K Deaths a Day by May 1, 8-10 L Daily Cases Mid-May—Bhramar Mukherjee

The Wire
In an interview that will frighten people and perhaps unnerve the government, one of America’s most highly regarded epidemiologists and biostatisticians has said mathematical projections she has done suggest India could have 500,000 daily Covid cases and 3000 daily Covid deaths by the 1st of May. However, Prof Bhramar Mukherjee has told Karan Thapar in a 28 mt interview for The Wire, which will go up on The Wires website by 9-10 pm today (22/4), that in terms of infections the peak will come in mid-May when India could see 8-10 lakh daily infections and in terms of deaths the peak will be two weeks later in end May when India could expect 4500 daily deaths.

 
I remember not long ago, Indian members of PDF were boasting about their large forex reserves and the general attitude of their nation was extremely arrogant. Today their doctors and citizens are literally begging for oxygen and aid.

Let this be a lesson for us all. Pride only suits Allah. May Allah protect Pakistan and help us to avoid such a situation.
 
