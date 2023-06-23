What's new

India may ‘pull apart’ if minority rights not protected, warns Obama amid Modi’s US visit

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
24,824
9
37,469
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

The former US president said if he had an opportunity to converse with PM Modi he would discuss the rights of ethnic minorities in India and what would happen if their rights were not protected

The Federal
10:39 AM, 23 June, 2023

Obama

Obama said that Biden should mention the issue of “protection of Muslim minorities” in India during his talks with Modi. File photo

Former US president Barack Obama on Thursday (June 22) said that India risks “pulling apart” if the Muslim minority is not respected, calling for the issue to be raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He made these remarks in an interview to the CNN just hours before a joint press statement by US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi. Obama said that Biden should mention the issue of “protection of Muslim minorities” in India during his talks with Modi. He said if he had an opportunity to converse with Modi he would discuss the rights of ethnic minorities in India and what would happen if their rights were not protected.

“If I had a conversation with Mr Modi – who I know well – part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we have seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. That would be contrary to the interests of India,” he said.

Twitter link: If I had a conversation with Mr Modi…

“The protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India – that’s something worth mentioning,” said the former president. He also said that addressing human rights with allies was always “complicated”.

Not mere coincidence: Congress

Meanwhile, back home in India, Obama’s remarks have sparked a controversy, with Congress MP Manish Tewari not seeing it as a mere coincidence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Tewari highlighted the strong bond between Biden and Obama, suggesting that the former president made the remarks on Biden’s behalf.

Reacting to Obama’s comments, Tewari tweeted, “I would be surprised if Former President Barack Obama’s comments were just coincidental. Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s Vice President for eight long years. Barack Obama continues to be his biggest supporter. It is Tweedlum & Tweedlee. Get someone equally influential to say it.”

Congress’ national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the clipping of Obama’s interview on Twitter, saying, “Watch this video from 2.36 mins – There’s a message Mr Modi’s friend ‘Barack’ has for him. Guess he’s also a part of an international conspiracy against Mr Modi? At least that’s what the bhakts would allege!”
 
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
921
1
1,171
Country
United States
Location
United States
Major Gobar with the whataboutism.

The difference here is those airstrikes(right or wrong) weren't carried out b/c the people were muslims, but b/c of a counter insurgency operation. It a bit different from Pajeets holding pogroms and assaulting people and destroying mosques with state backing, or burning down churches in manipur.
 
Kuru

Kuru

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
2,063
-18
1,832
Country
India
Location
India
Minorities should be protected everywhere. No questions asked.

There was this Shah Rukh Khan movie, in which his character goes to the US President (surprisingly, Obama’s character) and says, “My name is Khan and I’m not a terrorist!”

I guess Obama just saw that movie yesterday and felt bad about it, so he made this ‘retaliatory’ statement. :lol:

Nonetheless, minorities should be protected everywhere.
 
S

Species

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2014
3,548
-6
6,319
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Modi will continue and further extend his anti-Muslim antics as the elections are near. This is BJP's prime refuge to compensate for their poor economic records and get voted again by the low-IQ pajeets.

Reselling Russian oil to the rest of the world has generated increasing exports and GDP growth on paper but living standard of pajeetland remains low. Ambanis are raking in billions with their refineries while average pajeets still have low-calorie two meals a day before taking a dump on the railway track.

Pajeets claim to have a per capita income on par with Bangladesh but their consumption is around half the level of Bangladeshis.

Per capita revenues from laptop sales
Bangladesh - US$8.36
India - US$4.20

Per capita revenues from television sales
Bangladesh - US$2.69
India - US$1.86

Per capita revenues from smartphone sales
Bangladesh - US$34.58
India - US$29.39

Per capita revenues from refrigerator sales
Bangladesh - US$57.32
India - US$48.86

Even a rickshaw puller in Bangladesh lives a better life than a so-called middle-class pajeet lol
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Bilal9
In Hosting Modi, Biden Pushes Democracy Concerns to the Background
Replies
0
Views
64
Bilal9
Bilal9
N
India’s Modi creates conundrum for US political leaders
Replies
0
Views
75
nahtanbob
N
Bilal9
USCIRF Urges President Biden to Raise Religious Freedom Concerns During India State Visit
Replies
0
Views
55
Bilal9
Bilal9
N
Modi’s U.S. visit sends a big, if quiet, signal to China
Replies
4
Views
136
nahtanbob
N
B
US says it would let India speak for its bilateral relations with Bangladesh
2
Replies
16
Views
347
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom