But Chah Bahar Port will be built by India. This will allow US Navy to rest and recuperate along with Indian Navy in Chah Bahar, Iran which enjoy deep civilizational roots - except the open defecation habits of Indians. Also Chah will allow India transit to Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakistan, Russia, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Norway, UK, USA and Mars. It will be part of North South Intersteller Space transit hub.



So let us all sing the Cha, Chah, Cha, Chah, Cha, Chah, Cha, Chah song ....

Click to expand...