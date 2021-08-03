beijingwalker
India may lead the world in every category by 2030, says ex-US envoy
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The former US ambassador also said that it was now time for the relationship between India and the United States to deliver. (File Photo)
Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma has said India may lead the world in every category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will hold that advantage until 2050. “… the most populous nation, the most college graduates, the largest middle-class, the most cell phone and Internet users, along with the third-largest military and third-largest economy, all coexisting in the world's largest democracy, with 600 million people under the age of 25,” Richard Verma said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.
Verma made the remarks during the commencement address to the Jindal University School of Banking and Finance in Haryana's Sonipat.
“That's on top of the massive development that is taking place in India today right before our eyes. Some $2 trillion will be spent on infrastructure in just the next decade,” he said. "The bulk of the infrastructure needed for 2030 is yet to be built. That's why some 100 new airports are under planning or construction today alone," he added.
He told students that India has the youngest workforce in Asia. “…and you'll hold that advantage until 2050. That's pretty formidable,” he said.
