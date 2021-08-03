What's new

India may lead the world in every category by 2030, says ex-US envoy

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,797
1
77,272
Country
China
Location
China
India may lead the world in every category by 2030, says ex-US envoy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:01 PM IST


The former US ambassador also said that it was now time for the relationship between India and the United States to deliver. (File Photo)

Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma has said India may lead the world in every category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will hold that advantage until 2050. “… the most populous nation, the most college graduates, the largest middle-class, the most cell phone and Internet users, along with the third-largest military and third-largest economy, all coexisting in the world's largest democracy, with 600 million people under the age of 25,” Richard Verma said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Verma made the remarks during the commencement address to the Jindal University School of Banking and Finance in Haryana's Sonipat.

“That's on top of the massive development that is taking place in India today right before our eyes. Some $2 trillion will be spent on infrastructure in just the next decade,” he said. "The bulk of the infrastructure needed for 2030 is yet to be built. That's why some 100 new airports are under planning or construction today alone," he added.

He told students that India has the youngest workforce in Asia. “…and you'll hold that advantage until 2050. That's pretty formidable,” he said.

www.hindustantimes.com

Ex-US envoy says India may lead the world by 2030, lists areas

Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma, who served from 2014 to 2017, said the ties between the two countries is the "most consequential relationship of this century.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,507
-7
3,081
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Lmao... Is this satire or what... I feel like I teleported to an alternative world for this is not the world we are currently living in plus 2030 is just around the corner just 8 years away.. Since the covid India will go the opposite meaning increase in poverty rate... Bro India has more poverty than the whole world combined and these figures will keep increasing..

This is me landing in an alternative world where India leads in everything..


Aside from Jokes here is my prediction for India the GDP will increase but that is only deception because the population will grow and so will the poverty rate and the infrastructure will worsen because it will age on average thru out the country.. From decade to decade India's situation will worsen mark my words
 
Last edited:
Big_bud

Big_bud

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2021
134
1
245
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
beijingwalker said:
India may lead the world in every category by 2030, says ex-US envoy

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:01 PM IST


The former US ambassador also said that it was now time for the relationship between India and the United States to deliver. (File Photo)

Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma has said India may lead the world in every category and with the youngest workforce in the region, the South Asian country will hold that advantage until 2050. “… the most populous nation, the most college graduates, the largest middle-class, the most cell phone and Internet users, along with the third-largest military and third-largest economy, all coexisting in the world's largest democracy, with 600 million people under the age of 25,” Richard Verma said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

Verma made the remarks during the commencement address to the Jindal University School of Banking and Finance in Haryana's Sonipat.

“That's on top of the massive development that is taking place in India today right before our eyes. Some $2 trillion will be spent on infrastructure in just the next decade,” he said. "The bulk of the infrastructure needed for 2030 is yet to be built. That's why some 100 new airports are under planning or construction today alone," he added.

He told students that India has the youngest workforce in Asia. “…and you'll hold that advantage until 2050. That's pretty formidable,” he said.

www.hindustantimes.com

Ex-US envoy says India may lead the world by 2030, lists areas

Former US ambassador to India Richard Verma, who served from 2014 to 2017, said the ties between the two countries is the "most consequential relationship of this century.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Click to expand...
Leading in number of people shitting on the streets!
Plus rape and similar "categories" lol...
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 17, 2008
8,658
0
8,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The west loves India but not to the point where India can lead them. They will never let that happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom