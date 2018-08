What is to be sanctioned with Avenger and Javelin? and btw we are not even buying javelin? and Avenger is something thats still at very nascent stage.



So whats up with sanctions regarding these two items?









Thats the reason we are buying a $1 billion NASAM 2 from US. And trust me India will find a way and it will. If Indian planners think they need S 400 then I am sure they will get it, might be delayed but they will. Thats just pure diplomacy and nothing else.







I dont know if that was honest drop of pretense or mere sarcasm, but F 35 is something India was always briefed about with we asking LM but IAF and IN are extremely aware of delay issues for F 35 and will never go for it. Not in another 30 years for sure.

Click to expand...