FM Qureshi live on Television in a press conference at the moment.Says Pakistan has credible intelligence that India is planning another misadventure between 16th to 20th of April. Says responsible countries must act to diffuse situation if they want peace to prevail.A dedicated press conference at this stage by the country's FM inficates that Modi's madness is far from over and India is raging with the thirst for revenge after such a comprehensive humiliation.