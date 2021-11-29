What's new

India May Acquire T 14 Armata Ahead of Dec 6 Putin Visit to Counter imbalance in Tank warfare against pakistan

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

There is news that indian Army Delegation was inRussia for Procurement of T 14 Armata to counter growing technological edge of pak VT 4 tanks along with T 80 upgrade and AK 3

india has good know how of russian tanks infastructre already in place

Current western tankams do not match indian requirments due to weather and terrain of india

Definately armata will be next tank for india already shown interest
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

It will definitely bring edge to india

It is truely a masterpiece already ringed a bells of west

Comes with great mobility speed 90 km outruns any pak tank
First time russia emphasis on crew protection and tank protectation in it self statevif the art multi layed

In future it will outgun any tank in pak army by putting 152 mm gun on it
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
The more of the Russian equipment in the Indian arsenal the better for Pak….
No bro rusian equipment likes of tanks missile out clases usa and west
Egypt already asked russia to sopply them but once russian order be cleared than egypt can get them
 
J

johncliu88

I thought the Indian's T-90 series are superior to any tank in the whole world. While bother to spend extra money to buy another new tank?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Can you believe this guy.. Russian tanks are junk compared to American, German etc etc.. Besides Tanks are weapons of the best more or less will not grand edge on the ground that is for sure. It is good for defensive but not offensive as previously nowadays you have to hide the tanks behind your conventional armed forces or otherwise they just become the burial place of 3 crew members
 
