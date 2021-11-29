India May Acquire T 14 Armata Ahead of Dec 6 Putin Visit to Counter imbalance in Tank warfare against pakistan

Super Falcon
Jul 3, 2008
There is news that indian Army Delegation was inRussia for Procurement of T 14 Armata to counter growing technological edge of pak VT 4 tanks along with T 80 upgrade and AK 3
india has good know how of russian tanks infastructre already in place
Current western tankams do not match indian requirments due to weather and terrain of india
Definately armata will be next tank for india already shown interest
