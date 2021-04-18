What's new

India: Maoists on the rampage, kill 2 off-duty cops and 3 villagers.

RAIPUR: Two weeks after killing 22 security personnel in an ambush, Maoists have murdered two off-duty policemen and three villagers in back-to-back attacks in Bastar division in the past three days.




In Sukma, the bodies of assistant constables Dhaniram Kashyap and Punem Hadma were found on a dusty road on Thursday evening, just 500m from Bhejji police station where they were posted. They had been dragged off their motorcycle, and their throats slit.



Initially, police suspected it was a case of personal rivalry, but investigations indicate that they were killed by Maoists, an officer said. Both the victims were in civvies and were going to buy groceries for their home when they were attacked.
Maoists on the rampage, kill 2 off-duty cops and 3 villagers | India News - Times of India

India News: In Sukma, the bodies of assistant constables Dhaniram Kashyap and Punem Hadma were found on a dusty road on Thursday evening, just 500m from Bhejji po
