India Manufacturing Output

1649040957363.png


Manufacturing, value added (% of GDP) - India | Data

Manufacturing, value added (% of GDP) - India from The World Bank: Data
data.worldbank.org data.worldbank.org

  • India manufacturing output for 2020 was $339.98B, a 11.13% decline from 2019.
  • India manufacturing output for 2019 was $382.56B, a 4.65% decline from 2018.
  • India manufacturing output for 2018 was $401.20B, a 0.75% increase from 2017.
  • India manufacturing output for 2017 was $398.20B, a 14.45% increase from 2016.
1649041128729.png

India Manufacturing Output 1960-2022

Manufacturing refers to industries belonging to ISIC divisions 15-37. Value added is the net output of a sector after adding up all outputs and subtracting intermediate inputs. It is calculated without making deductions for depreciation of fabricated assets or depletion and degradation of...
www.macrotrends.net www.macrotrends.net
 

