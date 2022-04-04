Manufacturing, value added (% of GDP) - India | Data
Manufacturing, value added (% of GDP) - India from The World Bank: Data
- India manufacturing output for 2020 was $339.98B, a 11.13% decline from 2019.
- India manufacturing output for 2019 was $382.56B, a 4.65% decline from 2018.
- India manufacturing output for 2018 was $401.20B, a 0.75% increase from 2017.
- India manufacturing output for 2017 was $398.20B, a 14.45% increase from 2016.
India Manufacturing Output 1960-2022
Manufacturing refers to industries belonging to ISIC divisions 15-37. Value added is the net output of a sector after adding up all outputs and subtracting intermediate inputs. It is calculated without making deductions for depreciation of fabricated assets or depletion and degradation of...
