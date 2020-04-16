What's new

India - Man stabbed for traveling with girl of another religion

Karnataka 23-Year-Old Stabbed For Travelling With Woman Of Other Religion

The police have taken 7-8 people in custody and are looking for four others from the Bajrang Dal who were involved.

Karnataka Written by Maya Sharma Updated: April 02, 2021 6:34 pm IST

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old man was beaten and stabbed in Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Thursday for travelling on a bus with a young woman from another religion in an incident that comes in the wake of divisive right-wing rhetoric and laws across the country.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Shashi Kumar said, "On Mangaluru city outskirts yesterday, around 9:30 pm, a bus was obstructed and a boy and girl who are classmates and friends, belonging to different religions, were made to get down from the vehicle. The boy was beaten up - and when the girl tried to come in the way, she was also hurt."

"Seven or eight people are in custody - and four from the Bajrang Dal who were involved will soon be arrested," he told NDTV.

"The four men came in a car and stopped the bus. The boy was beaten and also received a stab injury near his hip. He is in hospital and his condition is stable," Mr Kumar said.

The police said the young woman was travelling to Bengaluru and that her classmate was with her in a private bus to help her as he was more familiar with the city.

"They were classmates and the girl told us she had known the boy for many years," Mr Kumar said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against those responsible. Special teams have been formed headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. The police are also investigating who shared information about the two young people.

Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka has seen incidents of communal tension in the past as well.

An increasing number of cases of religious intolerance have been reported since a renewed push by members of the BJP, which governs at the centre and in Karnataka, for laws against "Love Jihad" - the right-wing conspiracy theory of Muslim men seducing Hindu women to have them convert.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the campaign in Assam last month, promising laws against "Love and Land Jihad". Such laws have already been adopted in states like BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh that discourage inter-religion marriages by listing conditions like a judge signing off on the relationship in advance.

---

Jamahir's comment : If this is the situation in one of India's supposedly developed states with the right-winger Yogi Adityanath not being its Chief Minister, think of the situation in India if Yogi becomes the Prime Minister of the country in 2024.
 
The newsworthy part of this whole incident is this:

"Seven or eight people are in custody - and four from the Bajrang Dal who were involved will soon be arrested," he told NDTV.
 

your ppl outdo our crazy Mullahs!

hats off to siri Modi g for giving yindus power to express their real self!
 
newb3e said:
your ppl outdo our crazy Mullahs!

Yes, you had your moral brigade TV anchor Maya Khan who used to go about harassing couples and demanding to see their nikahnamas.

Though Pakistan still has mullahs and mullans it at least has progressive Muslims to counter them.

newb3e said:
hats off to siri Modi g for giving yindus power to express their real self!

Well, even though these right-wing groups have certainly become prominent since 2014 it is good that not all Hindus support these groups. :)

Yogi for Indian PM.
Yogi for Indian PM.

I shudder to think of the day he becomes that.

Maira La said:
British need to come back and take over this country from Hindu savages.

Well, India at least needs supervision by the UNO.
 
