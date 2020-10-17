India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests

10:19 AM, July 22, 2021

Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile @DRDOIndia’s state run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed low-weight, fire-and-forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).the company tweeted Wednesday.The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.The research and development agency added that the missile is incorporated with miniaturized infrared imaging seeker, along with advanced avionics.DRDO said.