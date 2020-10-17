- ND
India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests
- Our Bureau
- 10:19 AM, July 22, 2021
- 945
Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile @DRDO
India’s state run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed low-weight, fire-and-forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).
“In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) today 21st July 2021," the company tweeted Wednesday.
The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.
The research and development agency added that the missile is incorporated with miniaturized infrared imaging seeker, along with advanced avionics. "The test validated the minimum range successfully," DRDO said.
