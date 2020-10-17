What's new

India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
3,447
-9
1,175
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

  1. DRDO India
  2. LAND
  3. Armored Vehicles & Tanks
  4. India
India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests
  • Our Bureau
  • 10:19 AM, July 22, 2021
  • 945


India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests


Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile @DRDO
India’s state run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested an indigenously developed low-weight, fire-and-forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).
“In a major boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening Indian Army, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile (MPATGM) today 21st July 2021," the company tweeted Wednesday.
The missile was launched from a man-portable launcher integrated with thermal site and the target was mimicking a tank.
The research and development agency added that the missile is incorporated with miniaturized infrared imaging seeker, along with advanced avionics. "The test validated the minimum range successfully," DRDO said.

India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests

India Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Completes Flight Tests
www.defenseworld.net www.defenseworld.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Desert Fox 1
Pakistan Army and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles
Replies
10
Views
2K
Yasser76
Yasser76
HostileInsurgent
DRDO Updates on ongoing projects.
Replies
0
Views
333
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
S
In Depth interview with Chairman DRDO
Replies
3
Views
350
Indos
Indos
Zarvan
Nag Anti-tank guided missile
2 3
Replies
36
Views
6K
Mrc
M
Zarvan
AGM-114 Hellfire Anti-tank guided missile
Replies
0
Views
3K
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom