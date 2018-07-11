India: Man clicks selfie with 3 dying accident victims instead of helping them.

Rajasthan man clicks selfies with 3 dying road accident victims Obsessed with clicking selfies, the man chose to capture the moment instead of helping the accident-hit dying victims. aipur: In the latest instance of selfie obsession, a man in Rajasthan clicked selfies with three people who had met with a road accident and succumbed to their injuries. Obsessed with clicking selfies, the man instead of helping them chose to capture the moment. ANI ✔@ANI Barmer: Three people who met with a road accident, succumbed to injuries even as onlookers clicked pictures and selfies instead of helping them. #Rajasthan (10.7.18) 10:09 AM - Jul 11, 2018 95 179 people are talking about this News agency ANI shared photographs of the man taking selfies with the deceased. The photographs also show several other onlookers at the accident spot. Police said, had the onlookers helped the victims on time, they would have survived. According to sociologists, selfie obsession is a mental condition. Also, this obsession has often led to many accidents in the recent past. In April this year, the Centre asked the state governments to identify tourist spots where accidents occur frequently when people take selfies, following reports of several such incidents. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said safety provisions for tourists, including precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident such as declaring 'No-Selfie Zones' at popular tourist sites were the primary responsibility of the state governments and Union territory administrations. http://zeenews.india.com/rajasthan/...th-3-dying-road-accident-victims-2123900.html