India makes it for the third time to 2022 USCIRF RECOMMENDATIONS

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada China France Germany India Indonesia Italy Japan Republic of Korea Mexico Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey The United Kingdom The United States The European Union Spain

US Sanctions on India are coming as India makes it for the third time to 2022 USCIRF RECOMMENDATIONSUS Sanctions on India are comingare the onlyof the countries that are part ofAfghanistanBurmaChinaEritreaIndiaIranNigeriaNorth KoreaPakistanRussiaSaudi ArabiaSyriaTajikistanTurkmenistanVietnamAlgeriaAzerbaijanCentral African RepublicCubaEgyptIndonesiaIraqKazakhstanMalaysiaNicaraguaTurkeyUzbekistanIn 2021, religious freedom conditions in India significantly worsened.During the year, the Indian government escalated itspromotion and enforcement of policies—including those promotinga Hindu-nationalist agenda—that negatively affect Muslims,Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and other religious minorities. The governmentcontinued to systemize its ideological vision of a Hindustate at both the national and state levels through the use of bothexisting and new laws and structural changes hostile to the country’sreligious minorities.In 2021, the Indian government repressed critical voices—especially religious minorities and those reporting on andadvocating for them—through harassment, investigation, detention,and prosecution under laws such as the Unlawful ActivitiesPrevention Act (UAPA) and the Sedition Law. The UAPA and SeditionLaw have been invoked to create an increasing climate ofintimidation and fear in an effort to silence anyone speaking outagainst the government. Father Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old Jesuitpriest and longtime human rights defender of Adivasis, Dalits,and other marginalized communities, was arrested on dubiousUAPA charges in October 2020 and never tried. He died in custodyin July 2021 despite repeated concerns raised about his health.The government arrested, filed complaints against, and launchedcriminal investigations into journalists and human rights advocatesdocumenting religious persecution and violence, including KhurramParvez, a prominent Muslim human rights advocate who hasreported on abuses in Jammu and Kashmir. The government alsobroadly targeted individuals documenting or sharing informationabout violence against Muslims, Christians, and other religiousminorities; as one example, UAPA complaints were filed againstindividuals for tweeting about attacks on mosques in Tripura. InSeptember, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for HumanRights stated that the “[o]ngoing use of the [UAPA] throughout Indiais worrying, with [the Muslim-majority state of] Jammu and Kashmirhaving among the highest number of cases in the country.”The government erected hurdles against the licensure andreceipt of international funding by religious and charitable nongovernmentalorganizations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contribution(Regulation) Act (FCRA), significantly impacting religious communities.Numerous groups that document religious freedom violationsor aid marginalized religious communities have been forced to shutdown operations in the country given the restrictions under FCRAthat regulate access to and reporting on foreign funds and prohibittheir receipt for any activities purportedly “detrimental to thenational interest.” At the close of 2021, the licenses of nearly 6,000organizations, including religious and humanitarian organizationssuch as Missionaries of Charity and Oxfam India, were not renewedunder the FCRA (after an outcry, Missionaries of Charity’s licensewas renewed in January 2022).Government action, including the continued enforcementof anti-conversion laws against non-Hindus, has created a cultureof impunity for nationwide campaigns of threats and violence bymobs and vigilante groups, including against Muslims and Christiansaccused of conversion activities. Anti-conversion laws haveincreasingly focused on interfaith relationships. Existing lawsin approximately one-third of India’s 28 states limit or prohibitreligious conversion. Since 2018 (and continuing in 2021), multiplestates have introduced and enacted laws or revised existinganti-conversion laws to target and/or criminalize interfaith marriages.Public notice requirements for interfaith marriages haveat times facilitated violent reprisals against couples. Authoritiesalso assisted, if not encouraged, the targeting by nonstate actorsof interfaith couples, converts, their families, and their religiouscommunities in an effort to prevent interfaith marriages.National, state, and local governments demonized andattacked the conversion of Hindus to Christianity or Islam. In October2021, Karnataka’s government ordered a survey of churches andpriests in the state and authorized police to conduct a door-to-doorinspection to find Hindus who have converted to Christianity. InJune 2021, Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, warnedthat he would invoke the National Security Act, which allows forthe detention of anyone acting in any manner that threatens thesecurity of state, and that he would also deploy a team of over 500officials to counter those (including, by his account, children) whowere carrying out conversion activities.Designate India as a “country of particularconcern,” or CPC, for engaging inand tolerating systematic, ongoing, andegregious violations of religious freedom, as defined by the International ReligiousFreedom Act (IRFA);• Impose targeted sanctions on individualsand entities responsible for severeviolations of religious freedom by freezingthose individuals’ or entities’ assetsand/or barring their entry into the UnitedStates; and• Advance human rights of all religious communitiesin India and promote religiousfreedom, dignity, and interfaith dialoguethrough bilateral and multilateral forumsand agreements, such as the ministerialof the Quadrilateral.The U.S. Congress should:• Raise religious freedom issues in theU.S.-India bilateral relationship andhighlight concerns through hearings,briefings, letters, and congressionaldelegations.India is the world’s most populous democracy, with an estimatedpopulation exceeding 1.3 billion, 79.8 percent of whom are Hindu, 14.2percent Muslim, 2.3 percent Christian, and 1.7 percent Sikh. Smallerreligious groups include Buddhists, Jains, Baha’is, Jews, Zoroastrians(Parsis), and nonreligious persons. India’s constitution establishesthe nation as secular and a democratic republic, and Article 25 of theconstitution grants all individuals freedom of conscience, includingthe right to practice, profess, and propagate religion.The Indian government has been led since 2014 by the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP). The BJP-led government, leaders at the national,state, and local levels, and increasingly emboldened Hindu-nationalistgroups have advocated, instituted, and enforced sectarian policiesseeking to establish India as an overtly Hindu state, contrary to India’ssecular foundation and at grave danger to India’s religious minorities.The religiously discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)—afast track to citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan,Bangladesh, and Pakistan who are residing in India—passed in December2019 and came into force in January 2020. In conjunction with aproposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) requiring all residents toprovide documentation of citizenship, the CAA could subject Muslims,in particular, to “statelessness, deportation or prolonged detention.”In an ongoing state-level NRC effort in Assam, in 2019 approximately1.9 million persons were omitted from Assam’s NRC list;approximately 700,000 Muslim residents of Assam are at risk of beingstripped of citizenship. It is unclear how those excluded can be reinstated.This process has left families in fear, in turmoil, and deeplyharmed, as documented in a 2021 report. In May, the governmentof Assam asked for reverification of the Assam NRC list of citizensin some districts, threatening to exclude more Muslims. The NRCprocess in Assam has further aggravated communal tensions, andin September, escalating tensions led to government security forcesviolently evicting thousands of primarily Muslim villagers, resulting inthe brutal deaths of at least two.In 2021, numerous attacks were made on religious minorities, particularlyMuslims and Christians, and their neighborhoods, businesses,homes, and houses of worship. Many of these incidents were violent,unprovoked, and/or encouraged or incited by government officials.Both officials and nonstate actors have used social media platformsand other forms of communication to intimidate and spread hatredand disinformation against religious minority communities. The quickspread of misinformation online has contributed to violent attacks. InOctober, mobs attacked mosques and torched properties of Muslimresidents in Tripura, which borders Bangladesh. USCIRF receiveddocumented reports of at least 50 incidents between June andOctober 2021 targeting the Christian community in the state of UttarPradesh alone.Violent attacks have been perpetrated across the countryunder the guise of protecting cows in line with India’s constitutionand laws in 20 states (and growing) criminalizing cow slaughter invarious forms. Vigilante mobs, often organized over social media,have attacked religious minorities—including Muslims, Christians,and Dalits—under suspicion of eating beef, slaughtering cows, ortransporting cattle for slaughter. Most such violent incidents arereported in states where cattle slaughter is banned. For example,in June 2021, three Muslim men were lynched on suspicion of cowsmuggling in Tripura, and a vigilante mob beat two men they accusedof smuggling cattle, resulting in one’s death and hospitalization ofthe other in Madhya Pradesh.Throughout the pandemic, patients reported different treatment byreligion and by caste in hospitals, hindering their access to healthcare.In a survey conducted by Oxfam India during the alarmingsurge in COVID cases within India in 2021, 33 percent of Muslims saidthat they experienced religious discrimination in hospitals. Dalit andAdivasi survey respondents also reported discrimination in hospitalsat significant rates.In 2021, mass protests continued against farm laws enacted inSeptember 2020. Despite the widespread and diverse nature of theprotests, efforts—including by government officials—were still madeto discredit the protesters, especially Sikh protesters, as terrorists andreligiously motivated separatists. The government repealed the farmlaws in November 2021.With shared interests in global security and economic trade, in 2021the United States and India continued to maintain strong relationsthrough various bilateral and multilateral engagements. In January,the United States welcomed India joining the UN Security Councilfor a two-year term and supports a reformed council that includesIndia as a permanent member. In July, Secretary of State Antony J.Blinken traveled to India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modiand External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss a wide rangeof issues, including continued cooperation on COVID-19 responseefforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests,shared democratic values, and the climate crisis. In September, PrimeMinster Modi attended the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, hostedby President Joseph R. Biden, to discuss China’s growing global influence.Also in September, Atul Keshap, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires inIndia, met with Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rastriya SwayamsevakSangh (RSS). In December, Prime Minister Modi participated in theBiden administration’s Summit for Democracy.