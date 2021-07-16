What's new

India makes further gains on electronic exports to UAE

Dubai: The UAE has been the top destination for India’s electronic exports with over $2 billion worth of mobile phone exported during 2019-2020.
With this, Indian government has incentivized electronic manufacturing through various schemes to attract more investment in the sector.

In a statement, Kamal Vachani, Regional Director of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) said, “The global electronic manufacturing may like to explore India as a future market and manufacturing hub.”
