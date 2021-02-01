What's new

India-made vaccine part of Pakistan jab drive

Covid-19: India-made vaccine part of Pakistan jab drive
IANS/agencies/New Delhi
Filed on February 1, 2021


AFP

AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine to be distributed under global Covax alliance initiative.


Pakistan has secured 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the novel coronavirus, out of which 35-40 per cent or 6 to 6.8 million doses will be available within the first quarter of the current year, the media reported on Sunday.



The AstraZeneca vaccines are in addition to the 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm jab from China that Pakistan has already procured, The Express Tribune reported.

"Happy to share that in addition to the 500,000 doses of Sinopharm, almost 7 million does (doses) of AstraZeneca to be made available in Q1 and given to the public free of cost," Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said in a tweet on Saturday night.

AstraZeneca’s Covishield made-in-India doses will be part of Pakistan’s free Covid vaccination drive under the , global Covax alliance, according to Dr Sultan.
“Though AstraZeneca is being prepared in India, it will come through Covax, an international alliance which has announced free vaccines for 20% of Pakistan’s population. DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) has already registered both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca,” Dr Sultan was quoted as saying in the Times of India report.

Regarding Saturday's development, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) also said in a tweet: "Good news on Covid vaccine front. Received letter from Covax of indicative supply of up to 17 million doses of AstraZeneca in 1st half 2021.
"About 6 million will be received by March with delivery starting in February. We signed with Covax nearly eight months back to ensure availability."
On January 28, the federal government gave the green light for three Covid-19 vaccines -- Russia's Sputnik-V, China's Sinopharm and UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca -- for emergency use in the country.


Pakistan has so far reported 544,813 coronavirus cases and 11,657 deaths.


No surprises, considering Indian imported vaccines have always been part of Pakistani vaccine drive

Some 60-70% of active ingredients contained in medicines sold in Pakistan are imported from India.
More importantly, almost 90% of vaccines administered in Pakistan come from India, according to Mr Ghani. Indian vaccines, he adds, are "world-class, affordable and shipping is easy".
Will Pakistan get Covid vaccines from India?
 
The vaccine is not developed by India instead India has been chosen as a third party site for the production of the vaccine. India can not control who buys this medicine and who doesn't.
 
Suriya said:
AstraZeneca’s Covishield made-in-India doses will be part of Pakistan’s free Covid vaccination drive under the , global Covax alliance, according to Dr Sultan.
“Though AstraZeneca is being prepared in India, it will come through Covax, an international alliance which has announced free vaccines for 20% of Pakistan’s population. DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) has already registered both Sinopharm and AstraZeneca,” Dr Sultan was quoted as saying in the Times of India report.
Falsified statements by usual Indian propaganda mouth pieces are not welcome here.
1612190436763.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355532642578550785
 
