India made sure Pakistan stays on FATF grey list: Indian foreign minister

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday admitted that Pakistan is on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) because of the "efforts of Narendra Modi's government," Geo News reported.

According to a report published by The Print, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar credited the Modi-led government for its "efforts" to ensure that FATF kept Pakistan on the grey list.

The minister issued the statement while addressing BJP leaders’ training programme on the foreign policy of the government via video link, the outlet said.

“FATF as all of you know keep a check on fundings for terrorism and deals with black money supporting terrorism. Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept [on] the grey list. We have been successful in pressurising Pakistan and the fact that Pakistan’s behaviour has changed is because of pressure put by India by various measures. Also terrorists from LeT and Jaish, India’s efforts through UN, have come under sanctions,” Jaishankar reportedly told the leaders, according to The Print.

It should be recalled that on June 25, the FATF had said that it recognises Pakistan's progress and efforts to address items in its country action plan that pertain to combating the financing of terrorism and has encouraged it to continue progress and address as soon as possible "the one remaining CFT-related item".

It had also handed the government six new anti-money laundering areas to work on.

Addressing a press conference after the June 21-25 plenary meeting concluded in Paris, FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer had said that Pakistan remains under "increased monitoring".

"The Pakistani government has made substantial progress in making its counter-terrorist financing systems stronger and more effective. It has largely addressed 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018," he said.

Dr Pleyer had said that the plan focused on terrorist financing issues.

He had said that the one key action item still needs to be completed "which concerns the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terror groups".

The FATF president highlighted that Pakistan has "made improvements" after the Asia Pacific Group highlighted issues in 2019 during its assessment of Pakistan's entire anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing system.

"These include clear efforts to raise awareness in the private sector to Pakistan's money laundering risks and to develop and use financial intelligence to build a case.

"However Pakistan is still failing to effectively implement the global FATF standards across a number of areas. This means the risks of money laundering remain high which in turn can fuel corruption and organised crime."

Dr Player had said that this is why the FATF has worked with the Pakistan government on new areas that still need to be improved as part of a new action plan that largely focuses on money laundering risks.

This includes increasing the number of investigations and prosecutions and making sure law enforcement agencies cooperate internationally to trace, freeze and confiscate assets, he had said.

"This is about helping authorities stop corruption and prevent organised criminals from profiting from their crimes and undermining the financial system and legitimate economy in Pakistan," Dr Pleyer had added.

India made sure Pakistan stays on FATF grey list: Indian foreign minister

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was speaking to BJP leaders via video link
CHINA WILL MAKE SURE INDIA STAYS ON THEIR SALAMI SLICING LIST.
 
LOL weren't these the same Indians that were bluffing with the FATF black list? Why are the Indians now taking pride in the FATF grey list?
 
Just means India outplayed Pakistan this time. Not surprising. Pakistan should make sure to not be deafeated next time in its efforts.
 
India can do Jack. Its India's sugardaddy America who has got issues with Pakistan.

This anyway, is an admission that FATF is a political tool then a technical one.
 
This had been going on for over 3/4 years.
PMLN/ Medical Refugee/fugitive was an accomplice.
He provided opportunities and reasons for India to proceed to stab Pakistan once again. While Pakistani authorities did absolutely nothing.

Nawaz should be tried for treason for this with many other issues.
As for India we all knew for what their agenda is.
The question is why we are not doing anything against them!!
Why we are in a ceasefire agreement with India at the moment!!
Whose idea was it!! What foreign forces are involved in the imposition of this truce!!
 
CrazyZ said:
For months I read that India would get Pakistan on the black list. Grey list is irrelevant.
Click to expand...
it is not irrelevant. grey list is still big hindrance in the international trade and partnership with the world.
being complicit and lazy with this situation is great disservice to the state of Pakistan.

FATF is being used as a political pressure tool against Pakistan there is no doubt about it. its leader has unwittingly disclosed the plan that even if Pakistan complies with all its requirements then still it wont be out of grey list and it will have to comply with some more parallel requirements.

guess what will happen if Pakistan also double complies with the additional regime? some special more requirements will be brought up. therefore, being happy and accept the grey list is not the answer.

fundamentally compliance with FATF in its true form is only beneficial to Pakistan once it makes its financial translations and good movements transparent with full audit trail because it will help Pakistan friendly countries in building a pro Pakistan case.

once it has complied with the FATF requirements that are not aimed at hurting it ,Pakistan must go on the offensive diplomatically and politically against India and return the favor in same way. Although rules will be different for India and West wont risk antagonizing a big trade and economic partner but anti Pakistan campaign will lose its steam.
 
PDF said:
Just means India outplayed Pakistan this time. Not surprising. Pakistan should make sure to not be deafeated next time in its efforts.
Click to expand...
India is just the lapdog. Its the US that decided to keep Pakistan in grey list. Say yes to US and IMF FATF every institution will fall in line.

They literally gave us a new list :D
 
Patriot forever said:
India is just the lapdog. Its the US that decided to keep Pakistan in grey list. Say yes to US and IMF FATF every institution will fall in line.

They literally gave us a new list :D
Click to expand...
WHen you say yes to US Aid, OBL operation, Yes to ALOC and GLOC.... Have settled families of ministers and generals in US, what stops you from saying yes?

Don't tell me we are standing on own own feet now??...
 
PDF said:
WHen you say yes to US Aid, OBL operation, Yes to ALOC and GLOC.... Have settled families of ministers and generals in US, what stops you from saying yes?

Don't tell me we are standing on own own feet now??...
Click to expand...
Thats all in the past. We made wrong choices some of them we could have avoided, in some we had no choice.

All i know for certain is US is not happy with us and has demands that are not been entertained at the moment.
 
Patriot forever said:
Thats all in the past. We made wrong choices some of them we could have avoided, in some we had no choice.

All i know for certain is US is not happy with us and has demands that are not been entertained at the moment.
Click to expand...
Do tell me if U.S. has ever been happy with us. The do more echoes still resonates every now and then.

Let's see if it's all in the past or everything is same as before. I am not optimistic.
 
Click to expand...
We will multiply Indian loss 10x. No worries.
 
