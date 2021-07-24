India made Afghanistan ‘terrorist sanctuary’ in last 20 years to fuel terrorism in Pakistan: Moeed Says India will miss a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity if it fails to move forward with Pakistan's civil-military leadership.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said Afghanistan was forced to become a “sanctuary for terrorists” by India in the past 20 years to fuel terrorism in Pakistan, emphasising that “it must now stop”.In a virtual interview withjournalist Karan Thapar, Yusuf said Pakistan won't accept if India deploys its people in Afghanistan in the garb of development workers and uses them to incite terrorism in Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan should never become a sanctuary for terrorists.The NSA said a window for improved relationship between Pakistan and India was open but insisted it was India that had to create the “enabling environment”. The security adviser added that many voices in Pakistan were sure that the incumbent Indian government won’t let this happen.He said India would miss a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity if it failed to take up this chance for the region to move forward with the current civil and military leadership of Pakistan.