India made Afghanistan ‘terrorist sanctuary’ in last 20 years to fuel terrorism in Pakistan: Moeed

PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Mar 17, 2007
Pakistan
United Arab Emirates
National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Saturday said Afghanistan was forced to become a “sanctuary for terrorists” by India in the past 20 years to fuel terrorism in Pakistan, emphasising that “it must now stop”.

In a virtual interview with The Wire journalist Karan Thapar, Yusuf said Pakistan won't accept if India deploys its people in Afghanistan in the garb of development workers and uses them to incite terrorism in Pakistan, adding that Afghanistan should never become a sanctuary for terrorists.

The NSA said a window for improved relationship between Pakistan and India was open but insisted it was India that had to create the “enabling environment”. The security adviser added that many voices in Pakistan were sure that the incumbent Indian government won’t let this happen.

He said India would miss a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity if it failed to take up this chance for the region to move forward with the current civil and military leadership of Pakistan.


India made Afghanistan ‘terrorist sanctuary’ in last 20 years to fuel terrorism in Pakistan: Moeed

Says India will miss a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity if it fails to move forward with Pakistan's civil-military leadership.
Attila the Hun

Attila the Hun

Aug 3, 2016
Turkey
Turkey
What if Afghanistan wants Indian presence in their own country though? what can Pakistan do about it?
This backyard belongs to Afghanistan @Bilal.
 
Attila the Hun

Attila the Hun

Aug 3, 2016
Turkey
Turkey
Vapnope said:
If this was the case, C17s wouldn't be taking Indians back. In fact, now is the time to know if Indians were any sincere to Afghan people.
I do not think Afghanistan sees India as a threat .. they see that for Pakistan. You only have to ask them lol
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Nov 11, 2015
Pakistan
Pakistan
Attila the Hun said:
I do not think Afghanistan sees India as a threat .. they see that for Pakistan. You only have to ask them lol
You didn't get my message. Afghanistan is not Tajiks of former Northern alliance only, they have pushtuns as well. The statements from Taliban warn India to stay neutral otherwise they won't uphold their non intereferance in Kashmir promise.
 
ProudPak

Feb 26, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan
I like this guy....give him a free role. He is a true Pakistani
 
