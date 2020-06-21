What's new

India Lost 350sqkm of Area To The Chinese in the Depsang Sector Alone Reveal Credible Indian Sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,910
20
11,833
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
According to a mainstream Indian outlet the PLA moved in 18km inside Indian held territory in the Depsang plains. The Y BOTTLENECK JUNCTION is still in Chinese hands, and the IA is unable to patrol in its previous patrolling points as shown below.


The extent of land lost marked in YELLOW is 350 sq km.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1284422870173536256
Some extracts from the article published in the Indian Express today.
In the four rounds of meetings at the level of the Corps Commander, India has not raised the issue of Chinese ingress into the Depsang Plains in northern Ladakh, even though the area is more strategically important than the other ‘friction points’ and the territory on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being denied to Army patrols by the Chinese is much larger than at Pangong Tso.
This has raised concerns within a section of the security establishment that the continued Indian silence on Depsang could result in a new status quo being created in the strategically important area, where Chinese would have effectively shifted their actual control of the territory 18 km to the west. It would deny India access to a significant part of territory close to the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airfield and bring the Chinese much closer to the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road.
By stalling Indian patrols at Bottleneck, Chinese troops are denying India access to five of its patrolling points (PPs): PP-10, PP-11, PP-11A, PP-12 and PP-13. These PPs lie on an arc of around 20 km from Raki Nala to Jiwan Nala, on a line marked as the LoP or Limit of Patrolling, which lies a few kilometres to the west of the LAC.

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/depsang-plains-pangong-tso-india-china-standoff-6511198/

The true accounts from the locals tells a very GRIM story for India, with all the pasture lands, Strategic Heights and Tourist destinations lost. Why are the Indians still claiming it as a Victory!
 
Last edited:
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,910
20
11,833
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
faithfulguy

faithfulguy

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 29, 2009
13,147
-1
13,554
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
So this unknown twitter guy is telling the truth! Your military and the Indian Express are just BS. Even in Pakistan army circles it is well established that the Y JN is still in Chinese hands. This strategic location is not very far away from DBO road.
Click to expand...
It’s clear that India lost the minor skirmish without firing a shot. That is why Indians are the ones asking Chinese to move back to the previous lines, not other way around.

In another word, if India had won, Indians would brag incessantly. The whole world would have hear it by now. Even you Indians would have to admit that Indians never fail to boast.
 
P

Prince Kassad

BANNED
Apr 19, 2020
481
-20
314
Country
India
Location
Hong Kong
There are 3 LaCs, 1)Chinese perception 2)Indian perception 3)Ajai Shukla perception. As per Ajai Shukla claim line, China has intruded 18 km inside.
 
R

Rafale+Meteor+Spectra

BANNED
Jan 11, 2020
454
-1
294
Country
India
Location
India
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Than take the Bottleneck Jn


https://latestnews.fresherslive.com/articles/china-has-occupied-y-junction-in-ladakh-sibal-125629
Click to expand...
Already in our hands.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
https://latestnews.fresherslive.com/articles/china-has-occupied-y-junction-in-ladakh-sibal-125629
Click to expand...
Lol.
Kapil Sibal is a leader of oppsotion party so his claims have zero credibilty.
Just like Modis claim during 2013 Depsang standoff had zero credibilty as he was in opposition then
 
Ghost 125

Ghost 125

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
853
1
1,138
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
According to a mainstream Indian outlet the PLA moved in 18km inside Indian held territory in the Depsang plains. The Y BOTTLENECK JUNCTION is still in Chinese hands, and the IA is unable to patrol in its previous patrolling points as shown below.


The extent of land lost marked in YELLOW is 350 sq km.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1284422870173536256
Some extracts from the article published in the Indian Express today.
In the four rounds of meetings at the level of the Corps Commander, India has not raised the issue of Chinese ingress into the Depsang Plains in northern Ladakh, even though the area is more strategically important than the other ‘friction points’ and the territory on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being denied to Army patrols by the Chinese is much larger than at Pangong Tso.
This has raised concerns within a section of the security establishment that the continued Indian silence on Depsang could result in a new status quo being created in the strategically important area, where Chinese would have effectively shifted their actual control of the territory 18 km to the west. It would deny India access to a significant part of territory close to the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airfield and bring the Chinese much closer to the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road.
By stalling Indian patrols at Bottleneck, Chinese troops are denying India access to five of its patrolling points (PPs): PP-10, PP-11, PP-11A, PP-12 and PP-13. These PPs lie on an arc of around 20 km from Raki Nala to Jiwan Nala, on a line marked as the LoP or Limit of Patrolling, which lies a few kilometres to the west of the LAC.

https://indianexpress.com/article/india/depsang-plains-pangong-tso-india-china-standoff-6511198/

The true accounts from the locals tells a very GRIM story for India, with all the pasture lands, Strategic Heights and Tourist destinations lost. Why are the Indians still claiming it as a Victory!
Click to expand...
the areas shown in the yellow here are on the chinese side of LAC
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE India has Lost Finger 4 as PLA is Camped Very Near To Finger 3 Indian Defence Forum 0
GamoAccu India has lost 1000sq KM Indian Defence Forum 10
R Defense of Pakistan Day: Has Pakistan Lost All Wars to India? Social & Current Events 1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE How India Almost Lost Their Most Expensive Toys Indian Defence Forum 69
Zarvan For India, costs of neglecting new Arabian business are far higher than a lost railway contract in I Central & South Asia 4
Jyotish How India lost a gas pipeline to China Central & South Asia 14
Clutch Indian Military Disengagement on Chinese Terms: It means India lost. Indian Defence Forum 20
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Defence Analyst Brahma Chelaney Claims India Failed Diplomatically and Lost The Entire Galwan Valley Indian Defence Forum 61
Soumitra The Lost Hub: India's Kolkata Airport General Photos & Multimedia 1
Azadkashmir Pakistan has never lost a War with INDIA || Ex Indian Army Officer Pravin Sawhney Members Club 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top