India Lost 350sqkm of Area To The Chinese in the Depsang Sector Alone Reveal Credible Indian Sources

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: So this unknown twitter guy is telling the truth! Your military and the Indian Express are just BS. Even in Pakistan army circles it is well established that the Y JN is still in Chinese hands. This strategic location is not very far away from DBO road. Click to expand...

It’s clear that India lost the minor skirmish without firing a shot. That is why Indians are the ones asking Chinese to move back to the previous lines, not other way around.In another word, if India had won, Indians would brag incessantly. The whole world would have hear it by now. Even you Indians would have to admit that Indians never fail to boast.