India Lost 350sqkm of Area To The Chinese in the Depsang Sector Alone Reveal Credible Indian Sources

According to a mainstream Indian outlet the PLA moved in 18km inside Indian held territory in the Depsang plains. The Y BOTTLENECK JUNCTION is still in Chinese hands, and the IA is unable to patrol in its previous patrolling points as shown below.
The extent of land lost marked in YELLOW is 350 sq km.
Indian Express today.
In the four rounds of meetings at the level of the Corps Commander, India has not raised the issue of Chinese ingress into the Depsang Plains in northern Ladakh, even though the area is more strategically important than the other ‘friction points’ and the territory on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) being denied to Army patrols by the Chinese is much larger than at Pangong Tso.
This has raised concerns within a section of the security establishment that the continued Indian silence on Depsang could result in a new status quo being created in the strategically important area, where Chinese would have effectively shifted their actual control of the territory 18 km to the west. It would deny India access to a significant part of territory close to the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) airfield and bring the Chinese much closer to the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road.
By stalling Indian patrols at Bottleneck, Chinese troops are denying India access to five of its patrolling points (PPs): PP-10, PP-11, PP-11A, PP-12 and PP-13. These PPs lie on an arc of around 20 km from Raki Nala to Jiwan Nala, on a line marked as the LoP or Limit of Patrolling, which lies a few kilometres to the west of the LAC.
https://indianexpress.com/article/india/depsang-plains-pangong-tso-india-china-standoff-6511198/
The true accounts from the locals tells a very GRIM story for India, with all the pasture lands, Strategic Heights and Tourist destinations lost. Why are the Indians still claiming it as a Victory!
The true accounts from the locals tells a very GRIM story for India, with all the pasture lands, Strategic Heights and Tourist destinations lost. Why are the Indians still claiming it as a Victory!
