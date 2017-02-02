What's new

India lost 10% of Arunachal Pradesh area to China PLA Military

Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
440
0
384
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step....

90% more to go....

The more of the Hindutva the better......
Click to expand...
Hindutvaism or AkhandBharatiya thankfully is not a fervent ideology anymore. Any land that escapes India should be given independence, and not be transferred to another large country (China), as per wishes of locale people.
Black.Mamba said:
Taking back something that was originally yours is not called Land Grabbing.
Click to expand...
Was this Arunachal Pradesh not part of original British boundaries?
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 19, 2016
3,867
-3
3,700
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
this is normal for india. very soon, china will capture whole arunachel. you know these indians! they aren't discussing it because they already know the results. for god's sake, where is indian army? may be hiding behind amit shah hahaha.
 
Michael Corleone

Michael Corleone

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
8,584
-5
7,847
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ukraine
Man india throughout its history has lost more than it won... 10:1 ratio
And the only Indian kingdoms that ever expanded beyond the region were the cholas and they’re South Indians. The very people North Indians look down on
 
