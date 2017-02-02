India lost 10% of Arunachal Pradesh area to China PLA Military

Patriot786b2
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 14, 2019
- 529
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Source
Taking back something that was originally yours is not called Land Grabbing.What does that say about China? Land-grabbing countries should not be praised. Whomever it may be.
Hindutvaism or AkhandBharatiya thankfully is not a fervent ideology anymore. Any land that escapes India should be given independence, and not be transferred to another large country (China), as per wishes of locale people.A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step....
90% more to go....
The more of the Hindutva the better......
Was this Arunachal Pradesh not part of original British boundaries?Taking back something that was originally yours is not called Land Grabbing.