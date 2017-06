China has said that India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) has become more complicated under new circumstances.“It (NSG) is a new issue under new circumstances and it is more complicated than the previously imagined,” China’s assistant minister of foreign affairs Li Huilai said.“China supports the NSG to have the consultation for reaching a non-discriminatory and universally applicable solution, applicable to all members of the NSG,” he added.Beijing wanted that the inclusion of non-NPT countries in the NSG should follow a two-step approach – evolving a universal formula for all such nations and then taking up each country‘s application.Pakistan has also applied for membership of the NSG. Many opine that the stance of China, in other words, is paving way for Pakistan’s eventual membership, much to the consternation of Delhi.In a media briefing, Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said that countries friendly to China must talk them through and push for India’s entry in the NSG.Read more: Why is China keeping India from joining the NSG? “Since Russia and China share good relations, it should talk to China. We are not asking them to put pressure on China, but use its good offices.”– Sushma SwarajIndia and Russia are time-tested allies and, despite some grievances, are moving forward as evidenced by PM Modi’s recent visit to Russia. India would look to use its influence with Russia to convince China to change its stance. Ties between China and India are not healthy over a host of issues including the NSG.Ms. Swaraj tried to explain India’s position in the briefing. “The criteria were already discussed in 2008 when India got a waiver and it was now only a question of testing our credentials. We have engaged with China,” she said.She asserted that the case of Pakistan and India was separated in 2008 when India got a waiver and that even France was inducted into the club despite not being an NPT signatory.She implored upon China to look at India’s impeccable credentials. India’s resort to diplomacy is owed to China’s consistent objection to its entry into the elite club.Last month, China indicated that it will continue to oppose India’s entry to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) at the elite bloc’s plenary meeting in June unless a universal formula is evolved for accepting applications from countries that have not signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).India had applied for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group last year but China objected owing to India not being a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).Beijing wanted that the inclusion of non-NPT countries, such as India and Pakistan, in the NSG should follow a two-step approach – evolving a universal formula for all such nations and then taking up each country‘s application.China’s position on the matter ahead of this year’s plenary session is likely to affect bilateral ties, which even otherwise are strained. India will hence use diplomacy to put pressure on China and garner support for its case.