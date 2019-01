India Summons Deputy Envoy Over Pakistan SC Judgement on Gilgit-Baltistan

India lodged “strong protest” with Pakistan over the January 17 judgment of the Pakistan Supreme Court, that extends it jurisdiction to Gilgit-Baltistan, where it ordered a state referendum within 14 days to determine the province’s constitutional referendum.A ministry of external affairs press release said that a “strong protest was lodged on recent order by Supreme Court of Pakistan on the so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan” which is an interference in India’s internal affairs”.The protest note was handed over to Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haidar Shah, who was summoned to the Indian foreign office on January 18.Asserting that the “entire state” of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan, are an integral part of India, the MEA said, “The Pakistan government or judiciary have noon territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it”.Any action to alter the status of “these occupied territories by Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever”, said MEA press note.It added that that India “rejected” Pakistan’s attempts to “bring material change in these occupied territories and to camouflage grave human rights violations, exploitation and sufferings of the people living there”.Also read: Why India Insists on Keeping Gilgit Baltistan Firmly in the Kashmir Equation “Pakistan was asked to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” said the MEA communique.On Thursday, a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan issued an order on a petition challenging the Gilgit-Baltistan order 2018 which India viewed as an attempt to incorporate the disputed region as a fifth province of Pakistan.The order says that no changes will be made to the current state of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. It added that the constitutional status of these areas shall be determined through a referendum that should be organised within 14 days.Until the referendum, the residents of Gilgit-Balitstan will be extended “fundamental rights”.Meanwhile, the Pakistan court observed that currently Gilgit-Baltistan courts do not have any constitutional rights within Pakistan.Gilgit-Baltistan courts hold the right to review the law-making done by the Gilgit-Baltistan Council. However, these courts do not hold constitutional rights within Pakistan. Therefore, the seven-member bench ruled that the orders of the Gilgit-Baltistan courts can be challenged before the Supreme Court.