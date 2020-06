It looks that God's judgment is upon the Indian people for our sinful ways (the pattern looks very identical to the Biblical plagues of Pharaoh's Egypt which included a locust invasion). Locusts were unheard of in the Delhi metro region. Now Gurgaon is no ordinary suburb, it is one of the most developed and wealthiest cities in Northern India.



Many proper Delhittes irrespective of religion believe that the Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya shrine has been protecting the city from impending disasters like these. Gurgaon is clearing having no such luck. That city is full of Sanghi types.



Mark my words. The Indian nation will pay a huge price for defending criminals like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. God has many sweet ways to punish the incorrigible.

