A huge diplomatic failure on part of Pakistani Diplomats residing in Canada as they allowed Indian lobby or indian sponsored groups to influence a Canadian Member of Provincial Parliament in giving statement that was against the interests of Pakistan.

Jessica Bell, an MPP from University—Rosedale, issued a statement on the floor of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario calling upon authorities to open investigation over death of Karima Baloch. She in her statement mentioned that "Human Rights activists are calling upon full & independent investigation of Karima's death & so Am I...." . In her own words she has made it clear that the groups like BNM, SAATH Forum & other Indian sponsored groups were able to influence her in giving her this statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361776185169035267

Complete video statement:

Jessica Bell is part of New Democratic Party & is an opposition member in Ontario provincial assembly. She is from University - Rosedale constituency & it is to be reminded it is in City of Toronto where Karima studied & liver, hence Indian sponsored touts had access to Jessica.
1614052491924.png

1614052328283.png


This statement from Canadian MPP is being circulated & propagated by known actors whose sole purpose is to work against Pakistan
1614052808634.png

1614052946954.png

1614053017940.png


It is to be noted that Jessica is part of New Democratic Party whose leader is Jagmeet Singh. Indian authorities accuse Jagmeet of sponsoring & supporting Pro Khalistan leadership

1614052564083.png


Chris Alexander, a former diplomat may have a role to play in this:

1614053616107.png

1614053642432.png


So questions should be asked from our Consulate in Toronto that what efforts did they make to stop such lobbying & what efforts did they make to investigate the death of Karima Baloch... Did they contact the said MPP & set the record clear?
 
My new pet phrase for Pakistan(even resembles the Pakistani map in some ways)


Unfortunately, it seems this will continue.

The Indians took an initial hit with the Pakistani ruse of IK’s charm and Kashmir offensive. Now they have come back prepared as they always do and we shall see how well prepared diplomacy shows shortcutistan its place.
 
how well prepared diplomacy shows shortcutistan its place
They are enjoying the Canadian lifestyle, as am sure of it, after all that is what FSP is all about.
Shame on me for saying this but that is what everyone does when posted to a developed country such as UK, US or Canada, be it a Diplomat, Civilian or a Genera/ Col...
My new pet phrase for Pakistan(even resembles the Pakistani map in some ways)


Unfortunately, it seems this will continue.

The Indians took an initial hit with the Pakistani ruse of IK’s charm and Kashmir offensive. Now they have come back prepared as they always do and we shall see how well prepared diplomacy shows shortcutistan its place.
am baffled by the incompetence of our lobbyist that how a person whose Party head is accused of working with the ISI was led into giving a statement against our national interests....
 
