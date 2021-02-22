Jessica Bell, an MPP from University—Rosedale, issued a statement on the floor of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario calling upon authorities to open investigation over death of Karima Baloch. She in her statement mentioned that "Human Rights activists are calling upon full & independent investigation of Karima's death & so Am I...." . In her own words she has made it clear that the groups like BNM, SAATH Forum & other Indian sponsored groups were able to influence her in giving her this statement.Jessica Bell is part of New Democratic Party & is an opposition member in Ontario provincial assembly. She is from University - Rosedale constituency & it is to be reminded it is in City of Toronto where Karima studied & liver, hence Indian sponsored touts had access to Jessica.This statement from Canadian MPP is being circulated & propagated by known actors whose sole purpose is to work against PakistanIt is to be noted that Jessica is part of New Democratic Party whose leader is Jagmeet Singh. Indian authorities accuse Jagmeet of sponsoring & supporting Pro Khalistan leadershipChris Alexander, a former diplomat may have a role to play in this:So questions should be asked from our Consulate in Toronto that what efforts did they make to stop such lobbying & what efforts did they make to investigate the death of Karima Baloch... Did they contact the said MPP & set the record clear?