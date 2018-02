1) India is a MOTHER







This guy and his regime fuel sectarian fire everywhere. He wants DISUNITY between Shias and Sunnis.







Yes, she is. let's keep it that way by not having iran create sectarian problems in India.







Save your political statements for iranis. Shame on you for going to another person's country to launch attacks at others. Have some decency.







Satire?







Pass. I heard North Korea is looking for friends, try them.

Click to expand...