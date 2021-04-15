India linked NGO 'might' have helped Gulalai Ismail escape Pakistan

Company Profile : Humanist International



According to our research, Ms Gulali Ismail became one of the signatories of an International Non Govt Organization based in US & UK on August 6,2017. This NGO has been identified as International Humanist and Ethical Union, but among the human rights groups it is known as Humanist International.Documents available show that although Ms Gulalai was appointed as Director of Humanist International on August 06, 2017 but it wasn’t until November 21, 2018 when a formal documentation was submitted to Company House UK.We reviewed activities of Ms Gulalai during the period of 2017 but did not find any activity on Internet that would raise red flagIn Oct 2017, Ms Gulalai won Anna Plitkovskaya Award for speaking against extremismStory of her success was even covered by GOP’s official Twitter handle:International Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU), global union of humanist and related organizations, founded in Amsterdam in 1952. It is an umbrella organisation made up of more than 160 humanist, atheist, rationalist, secular, skeptic, freethought and Ethical Culture organisations from over 80 countries. According to their website IHEU changed it’s name to Humanist International in 2019.This organization reaches out to activists who are in distress & require assistanceIt was incorporated in UK on October 30, 1997 by Mr Rajaji Ramanadha Babu Gogineni, an Indian national in UK. Incorporation document should various directors who were appointed on it’s board at that time however Rajaji was the person designated as Person with Significant Control.Born in 1968, Rajaji Ramanadha Babu Gogineni started off his career as a teacher. He moved to the United Kingdom in 1997, where he was associated with the International Humanist and Ethical Union (IHEU), following which he returned to Hyderabad and has been donning the role of a science populariser, on the lines of Carl Sagan.In 2015 he relinquished his charge for Humanist International to others & settled down in India.Currently this organization is registered in US at:1821 Jefferson Street Nw, Washington, District Of Columbia 20036, United StatesPreviously registered at:1777 T Street Nw, Washington Dc, 20009712, United StatesDomain Analysis of their website shows that it was registered in August 2017, around the same time when Ms Gulalai was appointed the director