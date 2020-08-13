India likely to start full operations at Iran's Chabahar port by May end





Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India expects to start full-scale operations at Iran’s Chabahar general cargo port it has built by the end of May, the country’s shipping minister said in a boost for regional trade. ​









FILE PHOTO: Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya poses for a picture after his interview with Reuters, at his office, in New Delhi, India, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis ​