India is likely to resume its importing of Iranian crude products, most probably from June, as the two countries will discuss search for a mechanism to trade and bypass Washington's sanctions.





Difficulties arose when the US conveyed to New Delhi that India's "escrow account" used for Rupee-Rial trade cannot be operated after 2 May. Earlier, India had an option to trade in its national currency to escape the sanctions. Under the Rupee-Rial mechanism, about 45 per cent of the oil payments to Iran were made in rupees through UCO Bank which was used by Iran to make payments for imports of various products from India. Fresh talks are expected resume shortly after the formation of the Indian government in Narendra Modi’s second term, which may have a new petroleum minister in place of Dharmendra Pradhan.Last October, India’s Union Minister Nitin Gadkari mentioned a payment systems that would be involved if the two countries agreed to continue oil trade under the sanction regime. As per the plan, payment would be made through Iranian private bank Pasargad, which was allowed to open a branch in Mumbai in 2018. India's UCO Bank and IDBI Bank, which used to route payments during previous US sanctions on Tehran, would also be used as payment channels.Difficulties arose when the US conveyed to New Delhi that India's "escrow account" used for Rupee-Rial trade cannot be operated after 2 May. Earlier, India had an option to trade in its national currency to escape the sanctions. Under the Rupee-Rial mechanism, about 45 per cent of the oil payments to Iran were made in rupees through UCO Bank which was used by Iran to make payments for imports of various products from India.