India likely to ink deal for 36 to 54 More Rafale jets to maintain edge over PAF, if Pakistan buys new fighter jets
Thread starter
Akatosh
Start date
25 minutes ago
A
Akatosh
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Apr 26, 2021
84
0
106
Country
Location
25 minutes ago
#1
P
Peace be there
FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2020
261
-12
193
Country
Location
A moment ago
#2
Not sure how credible the source it but addition of 36 to 48 Rafales will make IAF a potent force. In addition to that I would like to see a huge chunk of Budget going to health and education sector.
