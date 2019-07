As I said Indians and Bangladeshis are one people in two countries. Thank you India for your friendly gesture. This special health scheme should be for all Bangladeshis.



India launches new healthcare scheme for Bangladesh freedom fighters



File Photo: A section of the 1971 Freedom Fighters at a reception by the Dhaka North and South City Corporations at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Dec 13, 2017.

The government of India has initiated a new scheme for providing medical treatment to 100 Muktijoddha patients every year.

This year also, 100 Mukti joddhas will be selected and given treatment in Indian Armed Forces Hospitals.

The Indian army fought along with Bangladeshi freedom fighters in 1971 war of independence from Pakistan.