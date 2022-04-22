India Launches its Sixth and Final Scorpene Submarine - Naval News Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) today launched "Vagsheer", the final Scorpene type submarine for the Indian Navy.

Four of the six submarines have been commissioned to date: INS Kalvari (December 2017), INS Khanderi (September 2019), INS Karanj (March 2021) and INS Vela (November 2021). Sea trials of the INS Vagir are underway. The final submarine, INS Vagsheer is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy in March 2024.Scorpène is a conventional submarine designed by the Naval Group for the export market. It demonstrates both the Naval Group's ability to deliver best-in-class submarines and to conduct successful transfers of technology. Today 14 Scorpène submarines are in operational service or being built, for the Chilean Navy (2 units), the Malaysian Navy (2 units), the Indian Navy (6 units), and the Brazilian Navy (4 units).The Scorpène design is adapted to fit each navy's specific requirements. Thus, the Brazilian Scorpène is slightly longer to carry a larger crew, almost double the patrol range, and be able to cover greater distances.Scorpène is ideally suited for action and operational effectiveness. Robust and enduring, it's an ocean-going submarine also designed for shallow waters operations. Multipurpose, it fulfills the entire scope of missions such as anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, special operations, offensive minelaying and intelligence gathering. Integrating improvements from the French Barracuda-Class fast-attack submarine, Scorpène has cutting-edge capabilities.