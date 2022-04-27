What's new

India launches Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) program for next generation Microprocessors to achieve commercial silicon & Design wins by December'2023

India launches Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) program for next generation Microprocessors to achieve commercial silicon & Design wins by December'2023

DIR-V Will Catalyze India’s Semiconductor Startups, it is a part of PM Narendra Modi ji’s Mission of making India a Semiconductor Nation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

DIR-V will see partnerships between Startups, Academia & Global Majors, and prove to be a RISC-V Talent Hub for World : Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India through MeitY set to take Premiere Board Membership of RISC-V International to collaborate, contribute and advocate India’s expertise with the RISC-V leaders of the world

India launches Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) program for next generation Microprocessors to achieve commercial silicon & Design wins by December'2023

As one of the concrete steps towards realizing the ambition of self-reliance and a momentous stride
@jamahir maybe you get some thandak. State sponsored research program.
 

