  • Friday, September 6, 2019

India lands on moon: Pakistan should b happy??

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by hassan zohaib, Sep 6, 2019 at 7:16 PM.

  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:16 PM
    hassan zohaib

    hassan zohaib FULL MEMBER

    India lands on moon tonight 1:30am.
    I congratulate all Indians but really should Pakistan b happy for this Historic achievement of our arch-rival. Or should pakistan b jealous of this???

    Being a pakistani, if i become Happy then i will be definitely declared as a TRAITOR even then i feel happy over this achievement bcz of 2 reasons:

    At least now south Asian gets its representation on Moon. There are lots of regions but SA is on Moon. This is especially good thing also because they reach by themselves.

    We, unfortunately, developed all our responses in response to an Indian action so i wish this achievement will force us to turnaround our destiny this time as well...

    Lastly, i will say we're between 2 nations which reached to moon bcz they reached for moon so it's a pressure mounting event as well for our survival, growth, existence n defense. Now it's upto Pak either it should choose Light by Following india or remain in darkness bcz of arrogance or benightment.


    Share your thoughts plz...
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:19 PM
    Foxtrot Delta

    Foxtrot Delta SENIOR MEMBER

    We should be happy cuz may be they plan to move to the moon one day.
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:20 PM
    baajey

    baajey SENIOR MEMBER

    its not 1:30 am yet. fingers crossed.
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:21 PM
    Syed1.

    Syed1. SENIOR MEMBER

    It is an expensive vanity project while half their population cannot afford two meals a day. To pour so much money is insanity for a poor country, I'll be glad if we do not follow this route. Instead we should invest in indigenous defense production and satellites.
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:24 PM
    waqasmwi

    waqasmwi FULL MEMBER

    A big achievement for India. Best of Luck to them. Pakistan needs to change her Priorities. Science and Technology is the only way out for Pakistan
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:25 PM
    CodeforFood

    CodeforFood FULL MEMBER

    Nations take a multi-pronged approach towards reaching their milestones, goals and accomplishing tasks. We should not marginalize it because we have not been able to. Indians definitely are enemies, they have proven that to us many times over, but good on them for achieving their goals.
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:26 PM
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    I couldn't care less. I don't want to see a Pakistani on the moon.

    I want to see our literacy rate at 99%. I want to see Kashmir free. I want to see free healthcare, safe street, clean water and air, an abundance of cheap food that everyone can afford to eat, affordable housing, excellent public transport, good governance, justice for rich and poor alike.

    Once we have these things - then lets to to the moon and send probes to Mars. Lets dive to the bottom of the ocean, lets try and transport matter like they do in star-trek.
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:27 PM
    hassan zohaib

    hassan zohaib FULL MEMBER

    Luckily, i don't think this way. What weightage this argument carry??? US reached on moon by its own technology n resources, being a Superpower they still brag on this but did they exterminate poverty completely??? No, my friend this is more concerned to INDIA'S security as well n its stature among nations will increase further so agree or not, it's that event which can change flow of time...
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:28 PM
    baajey

    baajey SENIOR MEMBER

    so is your army.
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:29 PM
    jericho

    jericho FULL MEMBER

    Geographically this may seem to make sense but I don't think anything India does represent Pakistan at all

    Well, I didnt follow their project to be honest but they usually boast a lot about "Israeli connection" so I wouldnt be surprised if they had help from Israeli engineers to pull this off, lol

    it depends on which Pak you are referring to, the Pakistan which would elect Bhutto and Nawaz again if they have a chance or the Pakistan which wants betterment

    agreed
     
  Sep 6, 2019 at 7:30 PM
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Resources are finite, even in India. They should be prioritised. What great benefit will India give to it's nation repeating a feat the Americans did in the 60's? Why has nobody else been compelled to send men to the moon? This is a vanity project, much like that really tall statue they built.

    What security benefits will a moon landing provide? What benefit did it provide the USA? This is something they did nearly 60 years ago.
     
