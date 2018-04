Bringing eco-friendly vehicles in India an issue due to lack of policy: Honda



Honda Cars India, the wholly-owned arm of Honda Motor Co, sells Honda Accord hybrid in India through import of completely built unit from Thailand.

absence of a clear policy framework

as the current high taxation has affected volumes severely.

we were the first company to bring a hybrid to India ten years ago with Civic."

When asked about the impact of higher tax under GST on hybrid vehicles on sales of Honda Accord hybrid, Goel said, "we have suffered a dent in volumes as it has a huge impact on price."

Under GST, hybrid vehicles have an overall tax incidence of 43 per cent (28 per cent peak GST rate plus 15 per cent cess).

although we may not have volumes,