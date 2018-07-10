India, Korea to have enhanced defence cooperation Tuesday, July 10, 2018 By: UNI India Source Link: CLICK HERE India and South Korea on Tuesday held specific discussions on defence cooperation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlining that this would be an important component of cooperation between two sides especially in the context of 'Make in India' programme. Briefing reporters, Secretary (East) in the MEA Preeti Saran said in fact the defence cooperation between two countries would be "perfect feet" and "we hope to take that forward". "There was specific discussion on defence cooperation in particular because President Moon Jae-in did see that given our Special Strategic Partnership, we should work together on defence and strategic issues," Ms Saran told reporters here. She said said there are already some joint ventures, discussions and trade and invest taking place from the Korean side in Indian defence production. "Our Prime Minister pointed out that this is one important elements of our 'Make in India' programme and we have invited Korean companies to participate in defence production as part of the same," she said adding there are also qualities of complimentaries as Indian offers huge market and there also skilled work force. http://www.defencenews.in/article/India,-Korea-to-have-enhanced-defence-cooperation-559376