India known as ‘internet shutdown capital’ of the world

In 2019 and 2020 alone, Internet and allied services remained suspended in India for more than 13,000 hours, with as many as 164 instances of shutdowns being enforced.

The longest shutdown was of 552 days in Jammu and Kashmir.

