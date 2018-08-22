/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

India knocks Russia's door again for FGFA.

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by BHarwana, Aug 22, 2018 at 12:52 AM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:52 AM #1
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,833
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,316 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    India has again held talks with Russia for it's FGFA.
    What Russia offered India this time.

    Both sides would invest $4 billion each at the developmental stage, while the total cost of constructing 127 fighter jets is estimated to amount to $25 billion. In the project, the Russian side is represented by the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the Indian side by Hindustan Aeronautics.

    India will have a license production of the jet. It will not be TOT.


    Russia is giving India most technology than any one else is offering, which is none. USA no tot, France no tot, so Russia is giving India best offer.

    Yury Slyusar, the president of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:53 AM #2
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,833
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,316 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Zero research have been made on the project so far. Russia is waiting for indian approval and India is still thinking.
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:56 AM #3
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,172
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 9,551 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    :lol: so russia has again blackmailed india by bringing Pakistan successfully..........

    But where does that put Pak Russo relations in their future?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 22, 2018 at 1:00 AM #4
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,833
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2016
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,316 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You don't understand this. India never pulled out of FGFA but India is delaying Russia and Russia is now asking India are you coming or shall we go ahead with Pakistan. India was on a silent mode with Russia.



    India is asking for full tot Russia not giving it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 22, 2018 at 1:02 AM #5
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,448
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 10,812 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    A balanced approach because in the past Russia stood by india come what may. They were true allies with the indians. The indians then starting wagging their tail with the yanks. This made the Russians re-think many things in regards to foreign policy or rather india has done a great favour to Pakistan in making inroads towards Russia.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 22, 2018 at 1:11 AM #6
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,172
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 9,551 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    this isnt what im saying or implying....move on from these things and see the latest.
     
  7. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:57 AM #7
    Pakistani Aircraft

    Pakistani Aircraft FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    310
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 189 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Pakistan-Russia relations means purchase of the SU-35 come what may.
     
  8. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:00 AM #8
    Shamsher1990

    Shamsher1990 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    791
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 448 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    India is not signing any deal with Russia on jets before may 2019. And at that point, who knows what will be the situation. Most likely a diplomatic dance. Nothing will come out of it. India does not have an immediate 5th gen threat, plus it has already ordered S-400 as a countermeasure against stealth.
     
  9. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:01 AM #9
    Shamsher1990

    Shamsher1990 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    791
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 448 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Canada
    Pakistan has no money to buy anything. And thats not changing in coming 4-5 years.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 4)
  1. shrivatsa