India has again held talks with Russia for it's FGFA. What Russia offered India this time. Both sides would invest $4 billion each at the developmental stage, while the total cost of constructing 127 fighter jets is estimated to amount to $25 billion. In the project, the Russian side is represented by the Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer and the Indian side by Hindustan Aeronautics. India will have a license production of the jet. It will not be TOT. Russia is giving India most technology than any one else is offering, which is none. USA no tot, France no tot, so Russia is giving India best offer. Yury Slyusar, the president of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC)