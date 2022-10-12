India, Kerala human sacrifice / cannibalism case: All three accused sent to 14 day judicial custody.

ERNAKULAM: All the three accused arrested in connection with the killing of two women allegedly as a human sacrifice in Kerala's Pathanamthitta were on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Ernakulam court.
Two women from two different localities in Ernakulam district were taken to Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta and ritually murdered. Later, their bodies dismembered and buried as part of a black magic ‘sacrifice’.
The arrested accused have been identified as Muhammed Shafi alias Rashid, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.
"Prime accused Shafi used FB to find people with financial difficulties. He found Bhagaval Singh and Laila, a couple interested in human sacrifice. Shafi had used FB on his wife's phone but she didn't know," ANI quoted Kochi DCP S Sasidharan, chief investigator of Kerala 'human sacrifice' case, as saying.
He further said that they are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused Shafi.
"There are 8 cases registered against Shafi under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case," Sasidharan added.
Cannibalism suspected
Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said that they didn't find anything earlier when they questioned Shafi, the prime accused.
"Scientific investigation led us to Pathanamthitta. Shafi is the main conspirator and a pervert, we got to know while investigating. There's a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet. We are investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened," Nagaraju said.
Earlier, Nagaraju said the details of the murders were so gory that they cannot be described.
“It is cruelty which cannot be spoken about. It is a cruel method that they have adopted. It is better not to talk about it,” he said.
Police are also investigating if more people were ‘sacrificed’ in a similar manner or more people were involved in these murders.
According to the police, the murders took place on June 6 and September 26.
The two women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, said official.
Meanwhile, residents of Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta were surprised by Tuesday’s turn of events as the accused Bhagaval Singh and his wife enjoyed a spotless reputation.READ MORE
