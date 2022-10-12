What's new

India, Kerala human sacrifice / cannibalism case: All three accused sent to 14 day judicial custody.

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
16,784
45
28,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
ERNAKULAM: All the three accused arrested in connection with the killing of two women allegedly as a human sacrifice in Kerala's Pathanamthitta were on Wednesday sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Ernakulam court.
Two women from two different localities in Ernakulam district were taken to Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta and ritually murdered. Later, their bodies dismembered and buried as part of a black magic ‘sacrifice’.

The arrested accused have been identified as Muhammed Shafi alias Rashid, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.
"Prime accused Shafi used FB to find people with financial difficulties. He found Bhagaval Singh and Laila, a couple interested in human sacrifice. Shafi had used FB on his wife's phone but she didn't know," ANI quoted Kochi DCP S Sasidharan, chief investigator of Kerala 'human sacrifice' case, as saying.

He further said that they are also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused Shafi.

"There are 8 cases registered against Shafi under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case," Sasidharan added.

Cannibalism suspected

Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said that they didn't find anything earlier when they questioned Shafi, the prime accused.

"Scientific investigation led us to Pathanamthitta. Shafi is the main conspirator and a pervert, we got to know while investigating. There's a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet. We are investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened," Nagaraju said.

Earlier, Nagaraju said the details of the murders were so gory that they cannot be described.
“It is cruelty which cannot be spoken about. It is a cruel method that they have adopted. It is better not to talk about it,” he said.

Police are also investigating if more people were ‘sacrificed’ in a similar manner or more people were involved in these murders.

According to the police, the murders took place on June 6 and September 26.

The two women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, said official.




Meanwhile, residents of Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta were surprised by Tuesday’s turn of events as the accused Bhagaval Singh and his wife enjoyed a spotless reputation.READ MORE

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Kerala human sacrifice case: All three accused sent to 14-day judicial custody | Kochi News - Times of India

Two women from two different localities in Ernakulam district were taken to Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta and ritually murdered. Later, their bodies dis
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com

@Areesh @Windjammer @Mrc
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
337
2
521
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mr Singh invites hes friend Rashid around for dinner. As they're tucking into the meal , Mr Rashid says
"Wow. Your wife make a lovely curry”.
"I know." answers the host. "I sure will miss her." 😁
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RASHID SHAFIQUE SENT ON JUDICIAL REMAND FOR 14 DAYS
Replies
9
Views
529
Areesh
Areesh
H
How ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Videos Are Used To Thwart Muslims Contesting Elections, Criminalise Their Supporters
Replies
0
Views
351
Hphobe
H
INDIAPOSITIVE
India Unearths Network Trafficking Rohingya Girls From Camps in Bangladesh to India
Replies
1
Views
410
Bilal9
Bilal9
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects police request for 7-day extension in Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Replies
0
Views
156
HAIDER
HAIDER
A
New Amrita Hospital is all set to open in Faridabad in August this year; 2,400-bed facility will become India’s biggest private hospital
Replies
9
Views
583
Paitoo
Paitoo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom