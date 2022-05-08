India - Journalist who exposed roti-salt meal in UP school dies of cancer

Sharma Ji said: I'm all about living comfortably and in harmony and peace with others. Also already pay taxes and bills of all sorts. Click to expand...

1. Your taxes are being used to build religion-linked statues, other religious structures, an unnecessary PM palace, to promote the PM's personality abroad, to keep India in the dubious club of being among the two largest importer of armaments in the world etc whereas your taxes should have been instead used to make India into a welfare-based society where this journalist should not have had to die of ill health because of lack of money, where the students would have "Sunday ho ya Monday roz khao ande" instead of one roti and a bit of salt, where the system would provide housing for free instead of people like you and Mukesh Ambani maintaining mansions while others lived on roads, in plastic shacks and other form of slums, where water was free, electricity was free, public transporation by bus was free, telecommunication was free and so on. But India is not a welfare-based system. Your taxes are being misused so you should protest.2. No person should pay tax. Are we living under a feudal or a monarch to pay tax ? Tax is extortion which should not be there especially in a country calling itself the world's largest democracy.Charity hasn't worked for India in 75 years and never will. Charity doesn't work anywhere. Providing for the citizens is the job of the governance system and if a governance system cannot provide even basic facilities, the basic human rights, for its own citizens and spends its resources on the aforesaid atrocious things and allows you, Sharma ji, to protect and feed dogs instead then that governance system has no right to exist.Look who's talking.You are definitely responsible not only in day-to-day life but also by saying "Go to Libya" instead of saying "Let's make India into a Libyan Jamahiriya". If you don't want to speak and work for the welfare of your own co-citizens it should be you who should leave.