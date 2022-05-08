What's new

India - Journalist who exposed roti-salt meal in UP school dies of cancer

Journalist Who Exposed Roti-Salt Meal In UP School Dies Of Cancer

The journalist was struggling to pay for his treatment and there were several public appeals from journalists to crowdfund for his medical bills.

Updated: May 05, 2022 4:26 pm IST

New Delhi : Uttar Pradesh journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who was in 2019 charged with conspiracy for filming students at a government school in Mirzapur eating rotis with salt as their midday meal, today died after a prolonged battle with mouth cancer. The journalist was struggling to pay for his treatment and there were several public appeals in the past month from journalists to crowdfund for his medical bills.

The video Mr Jaiswal shot, was from the Siur primary school in Jamalpur block of Mirzapur and showed young children sitting on the floor of the school corridor, eating rotis with salt under a flagship scheme of the central government.

The district administration had filed a police case against him, even when it acted on his information and swiftly suspended the teacher in charge of the school and the supervisor at the gram panchayat.

In the complaint to police, Block Education Officer of the area had accused Mr Jaiswal and a representative of the local village head of a conspiracy to defame the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the case filed against him, Pawan Jaiswal said in a video that anybody could verify the facts of the story. "I was informed several times about the irregularities in the mid-day meal in the school. Sometimes the children were being given salt and rotis and sometimes salt and rice. On August 22, when I shot the video, a person called me and I went to the school. Before going there, I called the assistant basic shiksha adhikari Brajesh Kumar Singh and told him I was going to the school," Mr Jaiswal said.

"After shooting the first video at around 12 pm, I called local reporters who spoke to the district magistrate. The DM went there and conducted an inquiry and suspended people. Now, a case has been filed against me because questions were asked from these people. This is an attack on journalism. Everyone is welcome to verify the facts of the story," he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1168436971196145666

The Editors Guild of India had condemned the state government's action and urged it to withdraw the cases. It also urged that the journalist is not harmed or harassed.

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had then said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government should honour Mr Jaiswal for exposing the corruption.

Mr Jaiswal was later given a clean chit by the government in the case.

---

Jamahir's comment : This is modern India where the 60+ million street dogs in India are well-protected and don't go hungry but school students who because of artificial poverty aren't able to obtain nutritious food like egg at home aren't also able to obtain nutritious food at school. Is the the comfortable India that Modi spoke about in Berlin a few days ago, eh @Sharma Ji ?

Additionally, the journalist wasn't able to obtain medical treatment for his mouth cancer because he didn't have the money to pay for it because healthcare isn't free in India. He died not because there is no treatment for mouth cancer in India but because he didn't have the artificial construct called money. This is not death but murder by the system. Is this the Vishwaguru ( Teacher to the world ) India that Modi told some international leaders in the beginning of 2021 ?

And @INDIAPOSITIVE, weren't you pointing to other countries not being in that press freedom ranking ? This brave and conscientious Indian journalist was jailed by next-PM-candidate Yogi for reporting truth.

@Mentee @fitpOsitive @Bilal9 @Joe Shearer

@-=virus=-, still will write poems and blow the been about Capitalism ?
 
jamahir said:
Jamahir's comment : This is modern India where the 60+ million street dogs in India are well-protected and don't go hungry but school students who because of artificial poverty aren't able to obtain nutritious food like egg at home aren't also able to obtain nutritious food at school. Is the the comfortable India that Modi spoke about in Berlin a few days ago, eh @Sharma Ji ?

Additionally, the journalist wasn't able to obtain medical treatment for his mouth cancer because he didn't have the money to pay for it because healthcare isn't free in India. He died not because there is no treatment for mouth cancer in India but because he didn't have the artificial construct called money. This is not death but murder by the system. Is this the Vishwaguru ( Teacher to the world ) India that Modi told some international leaders in the beginning of 2021 ?

And @INDIAPOSITIVE, weren't you pointing to other countries not being in that press freedom ranking ? This brave and conscientious journalist was jailed by next-PM-candidate Yogi for reporting truth.

@Mentee @fitpOsitive @Bilal9 @Joe Shearer

@-=virus=-, still will write poems and blow the been about Capitalism ?
So ? some guy died of mouth cancer... What's my (or society at large') fault here ?

Rich people who can afford the best healthcare in the world also die of cancer all the time.

Sorry for his loved ones, death is always a tragedy but not always preventable.
 
Sharma Ji said:
So ? some guy died of mouth cancer... What's my (or society at large') fault here ?

Rich people who can afford the best healthcare in the world also die of cancer all the time.

Sorry for his loved ones, death is always a tragedy but not always preventable.
Alas, India does not have re-education camps for callous, Capitalist, non-empathetic and irrational people like you. It is your society that killed him, kept those school students half-hungry and fed those dogs instead.
 
jamahir said:
Alas, India does not re-education camps for callous, Capitalist, non-empathetic and irrational people like you.
LOL

trust a batshiet insane and deluded communist like you to wish people into gulags..

Here's an idea.. you want the government to give you 3 free meals a day and clothing and shelter.. go kill someone and head to jail.. sab kuch free milega.. :sarcastic:
 
Sharma Ji said:
LOL

trust a batshiet insane and deluded communist like you to wish people into gulags ?
So calling for humans to live comfortably, in a harmonious society should mean the caller to be insane and deluded ? You will be called insane even in New York and London.

@-=virus=- mian.

Sharma Ji said:
Here's an idea.. you want the government to give you 3 free meals a day and clothing and shelter.. go kill someone and head to jail.. sab kuch free milega.. :sarcastic:
Click to expand...

So those school students should have killed a person each instead of being in school just so that they could have good food ? :) I am not even bringing other cases. Great logic.
 
jamahir said:
So calling for humans to live comfortably, in a harmonious society should mean the caller to be insane and deluded ? You will be called insane even in New York and London.
I'm all about living comfortably and in harmony and peace with others. Also already pay taxes and bills of all sorts.

Nobody's stopping you from doing charity, hell, set up an NGO... if you're actually that concerned about the whole world then stop posting here and actually go do something in the real world.

jamahir said:
So those school students should have killed a person each instead of being in school just so that they could have good food ? :) I am not even bringing other cases. Great logic.
As usual.. baat upar se nikl gai aapke sir ke.

Again, I'm in no way responsible for all the poverty and social ills that plague India.. also take very good care of people in my employment to the extent possible.

Why don't you move to where things are the way you like it, socialist/commie/whatever... ?
 
Sharma Ji said:
I'm all about living comfortably and in harmony and peace with others. Also already pay taxes and bills of all sorts.
1. Your taxes are being used to build religion-linked statues, other religious structures, an unnecessary PM palace, to promote the PM's personality abroad, to keep India in the dubious club of being among the two largest importer of armaments in the world etc whereas your taxes should have been instead used to make India into a welfare-based society where this journalist should not have had to die of ill health because of lack of money, where the students would have "Sunday ho ya Monday roz khao ande" instead of one roti and a bit of salt, where the system would provide housing for free instead of people like you and Mukesh Ambani maintaining mansions while others lived on roads, in plastic shacks and other form of slums, where water was free, electricity was free, public transporation by bus was free, telecommunication was free and so on. But India is not a welfare-based system. Your taxes are being misused so you should protest.

2. No person should pay tax. Are we living under a feudal or a monarch to pay tax ? Tax is extortion which should not be there especially in a country calling itself the world's largest democracy.

Sharma Ji said:
Nobody's stopping you from doing charity, hell, set up an NGO... if you're actually that concerned about the whole world then stop posting here and actually go do something in the real world.
Charity hasn't worked for India in 75 years and never will. Charity doesn't work anywhere. Providing for the citizens is the job of the governance system and if a governance system cannot provide even basic facilities, the basic human rights, for its own citizens and spends its resources on the aforesaid atrocious things and allows you, Sharma ji, to protect and feed dogs instead then that governance system has no right to exist.

Sharma Ji said:
As usual.. baat upar se nikl gai aapke sir ke.
Look who's talking.

Sharma Ji said:
Again, I'm in no way responsible for all the poverty and social ills that plague India.. also take very good care of people in my employment to the extent possible.

Why don't you move to where things are the way you like it, socialist/commie/whatever... ?
You are definitely responsible not only in day-to-day life but also by saying "Go to Libya" instead of saying "Let's make India into a Libyan Jamahiriya". If you don't want to speak and work for the welfare of your own co-citizens it should be you who should leave.
 

